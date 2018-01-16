Bidgely Closes $27M Series C to Grow Artificial Intelligence Solution for Utilities and Energy Retailers

- Business Wire
U.S.-based Bidgely announced today the closing of a $27 million Series C round of financing, marking the largest round of investment to date for any energy disaggregation technology. Georgian Partners, an investment fund known for its focus on high-growth enterprise software companies that use applied artificial intelligence to disrupt markets, led the oversubscribed round. Returning investors include Khosla Ventures, E.ON, and innogy. Constellation Technology Ventures, the venture capital arm of Exelon Corporation, is also expected to return.
âWe invest in high-growth SaaS companies that are applying AI to solve real-world business problems,â said Simon Chong, Managing Partner at Georgian Partners. âBidgely is using machine learning to fundamentally reinvent customer engagement with utilities and enable a new class of business analytics. We believe that theyâre at the forefront of innovation in the energy space and are excited to partner with them as they continue their important work.â
Over the last 12 months, the significant milestones Bidgely has achieved include:
âMost progressive utilities are looking for the next innovation to help them overcome challenges and achieve strategic digital transformation objectives,â said Bidgely Head of International Business, Prateek Chakravarty. âThis round of investment brings Bidgelyâs AI capabilities into even greater focus, increases the velocity of the companyâs next growth phase with large utilities, and fuels our ability to scale exponentially in global markets.â
This round of funding accelerates Bidgelyâs growth in three areas:
Bidgely raised its Series A round in 2013 and Series B round in 2015. The company has now raised a total of $51 million in funding.
About Bidgely
Bidgely is transforming the way customers interact with their energy use. By combining the power of SaaS-based analytics with consumer-friendly web and mobile applications, Bidgely provides personalized and actionable insights that help customers save energy and enable utilities to build enduring customer relationships. The company works with utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or bidgely.com/blog.
About Georgian Partners
Georgian Partners is a thesis-driven growth equity firm investing in SaaS-based business software companies that exploit applied artificial intelligence, security first and conversational business. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and technology executives, Georgian Partners leverages our global software expertise to be able to directly impact the success of companies. For more information, visit www.georgianpartners.com.
