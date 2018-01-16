330 43

Panasonic Automotive Exhibits at CES 2018

16/01/2018 - 12:00

Panasonic Corporation showcased a new SUV that incorporates PanasonicÂ´s latest dual display system and head-up display ("HUD"), and three next-generation cockpit/cabin system concepts to meet vehicle advances expected over the next decade at CES 2018 from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas.

Panasonic Smart Design Cockpit (Photo: Business Wire)

[Video] Smart Design Cockpit and Smart Vision Cockpit

https://youtu.be/biu5n4h0MGw

[Video] Autonomous Living Space Cabin

https://youtu.be/itvfW0U_T5w

Panasonic has delivered its in-vehicle infotainment equipment to major global automakers for more than 65 years. Recently, there have been growing expectations for further evolution of such systems as vehicles undergo a paradigm shift towards a future with autonomous and electric vehicles. Infotainment systems are expected to play a more significant role than ever before in improving vehicle safety and comfort.

Panasonic will contribute to the evolution of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) by combining Panasonic GroupÂ´s extensive consumer electronics technologies with in-vehicle technologies refined in the course of developing infotainment equipment.

[Smart Design Cockpit] (for ADAS Level 2/partial automated driving)

This system coordinates four multi-displays and enables each operator (driver or passenger), to select the content to be displayed on each screen. The gesture control function enables stress-free operation by accurately recognizing hand motions. The interior is made from resin-based special materials that provide the luxurious texture of wood, metal, and leather in particular.

â¢ HMI Graphics Engine: This high-performance graphics engine controls four displays at the same time and efficiently presents information necessary for both the driver and passenger.

â¢ Gesture Recognition: This gesture control function is able to recognize the motion of the palm and fingers without requiring the operator to touch the display, and steers content switching on the display. The dial volume control achieves excellent operability.

â¢ Smart Material: These next-generation design materials have been developed using PanasonicÂ´s proprietary Film-in-Molding technology. This resin material is used to reproduce the real texture of wood, metal, and leather in particular. The backlit Smart Material can change colors to alert the driver, and can also be used as interior lighting to change the atmosphere of the cabin.

[Smart Vision Cockpit] (for ADAS Level 3/conditional automated driving)

The cockpit system enables its passengers a new exciting mobility experience while driving even in the automated driving mode, while enjoying a panoramic view. Both the driving mode and automated driving mode are selectable. An ultra-wide display, large-screen HUD, and driver monitoring system are used to ensure safety and enhance the joy of driving.

â¢ Monitoring System: When the engine starts, both the status of the vehicle and health condition of the driver, are detected and displayed on the large-screen HUD.

â¢ Panoramic Display: The display shows images from the rear-view and side-view cameras during driving to eliminate blind spots and assist in safe driving. The automated driving mode enables the driver to enjoy a 360Â° panoramic view projected on the display. The driver can readily check on children in the rear seat by changing the display mode.

â¢ Drive Guide: When the driver changes the direction of sight, while looking at the outside views, the gaze detection system (driver monitoring system) automatically presents local sightseeing information on the large-screen HUD. If the driver finds a location to stop on the way, the route can be changed simply by tapping the navigation screen on the center display.

[Living Space Autonomous Cabin] (for ADAS Level 5/full automated driving)

The cabin concept is designed for a future vision of autonomous driving by combining solutions and expertise for a better life, that have been refined by Panasonic living space and automotive systems technologies.

A luxurious, modern, and high quality living space is created inside the vehicle. Panasonic proposes this next-generation cabin space in four styles: "Living Room," "Business," "Relax," and "Entertainment."

â¢ Living Room Style: The comfort of the cabin space is equivalent to that of a home living room by providing a digital sunshade, seats and a cabin air conditioner equipped with an air quality controller, living room lighting, and an agent function achieved by AI and cloud connectivity.

â¢ Business Style: A business space is created by swiveling the seat to help increase concentration. The cabin space also features an L-shaped display with a retractable storage function and videoconference system, among other devices.

â¢ Relax Style: In this brand new sound space which features a multichannel surround system with 22 speakers, occupants can feel the sensation of music coming from all directions. A relaxing cabin space is created using images (side displays: 55 inches Ã 2, ceiling display: 77 inches), lighting, air conditioning, air quality improvement, and aromas.

â¢ Entertainment Style: A cheerful and vibrant cabin space created by exciting music, images, lighting, and aromas.

At CES 2018, "Smart Design Cockpit" and "Smart Vision Cockpit" were exhibited in the Solutions Area, and "Living Space Autonomous Cabin" was exhibited in the Vision Area.

Source: http://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/01/en180109-4/en180109-4.html

