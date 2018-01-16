Panasonic Automotive Exhibits at CES 2018

- Business Wire
Panasonic Corporation showcased a new SUV that incorporates PanasonicÂ´s latest dual display system and head-up display ("HUD"), and three next-generation cockpit/cabin system concepts to meet vehicle advances expected over the next decade at CES 2018 from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116005830/en/
Panasonic Smart Design Cockpit (Photo: Business Wire)
[Video] Smart Design Cockpit and Smart Vision Cockpit
https://youtu.be/biu5n4h0MGw
[Video] Autonomous Living Space Cabin
https://youtu.be/itvfW0U_T5w
Panasonic has delivered its in-vehicle infotainment equipment to major global automakers for more than 65 years. Recently, there have been growing expectations for further evolution of such systems as vehicles undergo a paradigm shift towards a future with autonomous and electric vehicles. Infotainment systems are expected to play a more significant role than ever before in improving vehicle safety and comfort.
Panasonic will contribute to the evolution of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) by combining Panasonic GroupÂ´s extensive consumer electronics technologies with in-vehicle technologies refined in the course of developing infotainment equipment.
[Smart Design Cockpit] (for ADAS Level 2/partial automated driving)
This system coordinates four multi-displays and enables each operator (driver or passenger), to select the content to be displayed on each screen. The gesture control function enables stress-free operation by accurately recognizing hand motions. The interior is made from resin-based special materials that provide the luxurious texture of wood, metal, and leather in particular.
â¢ HMI Graphics Engine: This high-performance graphics engine controls four displays at the same time and efficiently presents information necessary for both the driver and passenger.
â¢ Gesture Recognition: This gesture control function is able to recognize the motion of the palm and fingers without requiring the operator to touch the display, and steers content switching on the display. The dial volume control achieves excellent operability.
â¢ Smart Material: These next-generation design materials have been developed using PanasonicÂ´s proprietary Film-in-Molding technology. This resin material is used to reproduce the real texture of wood, metal, and leather in particular. The backlit Smart Material can change colors to alert the driver, and can also be used as interior lighting to change the atmosphere of the cabin.
[Smart Vision Cockpit] (for ADAS Level 3/conditional automated driving)
The cockpit system enables its passengers a new exciting mobility experience while driving even in the automated driving mode, while enjoying a panoramic view. Both the driving mode and automated driving mode are selectable. An ultra-wide display, large-screen HUD, and driver monitoring system are used to ensure safety and enhance the joy of driving.
â¢ Monitoring System: When the engine starts, both the status of the vehicle and health condition of the driver, are detected and displayed on the large-screen HUD.
â¢ Panoramic Display: The display shows images from the rear-view and side-view cameras during driving to eliminate blind spots and assist in safe driving. The automated driving mode enables the driver to enjoy a 360Â° panoramic view projected on the display. The driver can readily check on children in the rear seat by changing the display mode.
â¢ Drive Guide: When the driver changes the direction of sight, while looking at the outside views, the gaze detection system (driver monitoring system) automatically presents local sightseeing information on the large-screen HUD. If the driver finds a location to stop on the way, the route can be changed simply by tapping the navigation screen on the center display.
[Living Space Autonomous Cabin] (for ADAS Level 5/full automated driving)
The cabin concept is designed for a future vision of autonomous driving by combining solutions and expertise for a better life, that have been refined by Panasonic living space and automotive systems technologies.
A luxurious, modern, and high quality living space is created inside the vehicle. Panasonic proposes this next-generation cabin space in four styles: "Living Room," "Business," "Relax," and "Entertainment."
â¢ Living Room Style: The comfort of the cabin space is equivalent to that of a home living room by providing a digital sunshade, seats and a cabin air conditioner equipped with an air quality controller, living room lighting, and an agent function achieved by AI and cloud connectivity.
â¢ Business Style: A business space is created by swiveling the seat to help increase concentration. The cabin space also features an L-shaped display with a retractable storage function and videoconference system, among other devices.
â¢ Relax Style: In this brand new sound space which features a multichannel surround system with 22 speakers, occupants can feel the sensation of music coming from all directions. A relaxing cabin space is created using images (side displays: 55 inches Ã 2, ceiling display: 77 inches), lighting, air conditioning, air quality improvement, and aromas.
â¢ Entertainment Style: A cheerful and vibrant cabin space created by exciting music, images, lighting, and aromas.
At CES 2018, "Smart Design Cockpit" and "Smart Vision Cockpit" were exhibited in the Solutions Area, and "Living Space Autonomous Cabin" was exhibited in the Vision Area.
Source: http://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/01/en180109-4/en180109-4.html
Related Links
Panasonic Live@CES 2018 Microsite
http://www.panasonic.com/CES
Panasonic at CES 2018 Portal - videos, photos, news, etc.
http://news.panasonic.com/global/presskits/ces2018
Photos: CES 2018 Panasonic Booth
https://photos.app.goo.gl/gzZQJQ9wSpjbV0hv1
Panasonic Highlights 100th Anniversary, Future Vision at CES 2018
http://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/01/en180109-6/en180109-6.html
Panasonic Develops Scalable "ePowertrain" Platform for Small EVs
http://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/01/en180109-5/en180109-5.html
[Video] CES 2018 Panasonic Booth Highlights in 45sec
https://youtu.be/_ACfDOraJgo
[Video] CES 2018 Press Conference Live Archive
https://youtu.be/I13BUTvVhLg
Automotive & Industrial Systems Company - Panasonic
https://www.panasonic.com/global/corporate/ais.html
Panasonic Automotive Solutions
http://business.panasonic.com/solutions-automotivesolutions
CES Official Website
https://www.ces.tech/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116005830/en/
Se acabaron las especulaciones. Sergio Marchionne, CEO del Grupo Fiat y Ferrari, ha confirmado en el Salón del Automóvil de Detroit que la …
El partido entre Rafa Nadal y Leonardo Mayer en el Open de Australia ha sido testigo de un milagro. Se ha materializado en una recogepelotas. …
Las autoridades de México han informado este martes de que un grupo de arqueólogos ha hallado la cueva sumergida más grande del mundo en …
El cuerpo sin vida de un recién nacido, de unos ocho o nueve meses de gestación, ha sido hallado dentro de una bolsa y con el cordón …
La Guardia Civil ha detenido en el marco de la 'Operación Íntegra' a 19 personas, entre ellas dos menores, en 14 provincias españolas por …
James Rodríguez salió el pasado verano del Real Madrid por la puerta de atrás. Pese a que su rendimiento no fue malo, con Zidane tenía …
Soria, Segovia y Huesca son las provincias donde mejor conducen los jóvenes -entre 18 y 35 años, ambos incluidos-, mientras que Las Palmas, …
El español Rafael Nadal, número uno del mundo, avanzó sin dificultad hasta la tercera ronda del Abierto de tenis de Australia con una …
El Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés) ha confirmado este miércoles la caída de un meteorito en las …
El piloto español Carlos Sainz (Peugeot) mantuvo la primera posición en la general de coches del Dakar 2018 tras acabar tercero la décima …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
La nueva Plaza España de Madrid
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens