Business Wire Presents Future Award in the Media Category to University Students

Business Wire, the worldâs leading service provider for global press releases, once again gave out this yearâs Future Award, which is presented as part of the Future Convention. Business Wireâs prize in the media category went to university student Laura Hess from the European School of Design, Frankfurt am Main, for her innovative âBikeBelloâ project. The innovation is an app incorporating GPS that makes it easier to track down bicycle thieves. Tracking can be started by ringing the bicycle bell.
At the event, Business Wire also presented another media event as part of its event series. Around the topic âPublic Relations in the age of communication 4.0 â are women better communicators?â Business Wire drew attention not only to the changes occurring in the communications industry, but also to the challenges and opportunities women experience in the PR sector. The media event was moderated by Mrs. Christine Riedmann-Streitz, Managing Director of Marken Factory GmbH and author of âWill there still be brands in the future? Hybrid brands â a vision for the future of strong brandsâ, which was published by Springer Gabler.
More than 500 visitors came to the Future Convention in the new Langen town hall to learn about ideas and concepts for the future of business and society. Thirty-three Future Award finalists presented their projects, and eight among them were awarded prizes during the evening.
The Future Award was presented for the twelfth time this year. For the first time, Future Convention visitors were able to decide who the winners should be. âAudience voting strengthens the network character of the Future Convention, and this is entirely in line with our goal of promoting interdisciplinary, cross-industry dialogâ, says Anja Basta, Project Manager for Future Initiatives at DVPT.
Ralph Dittmar, Regional Sales Manager at Business Wire, commented on the young talentsâ dedication: âIt is incredible what these young people achieve. Despite being aware of their low chances of succeeding in marketing their products in todayâs fast-moving world, they still have the courage to implement their ideas. It is the spirit of these young thinkers that makes us all winners.â
The eight winners of Future Award 2017:
1stÂ Place, EUR 1,500
âBlobb Bottleâ, BrÃ¼der-Grimm Professional Vocational Academy, Hanau
The bottle allows people with impaired vision to detect the level of their drink.
2ndÂ Place, EUR 1,000
âHaptocubeâ, Miami Ad School Europe
The tool connects patients haptically with relatives in other rooms.
3rdÂ Place, EUR 500
âREIZ VOLLâ, Trier University of Applied Sciences
A game that plays on the senses â as a counterbalance to the digital world for children.
4thÂ Place, EUR 250
âMixcuitâ, Karlsruher Institute of Technology
A hollow biscuit which can be used to sweeten and stir a drink at the same time.
5thÂ Place, EUR 250
ârehearâ, School of Design, SchwÃ¤bisch GmÃ¼nd
The control app helps hearing-impaired people to adjust their hearing aids optimally.
Volkwagen AG special prize, EUR 5,000
âEcotopiaâ, University of Applied Sciences Berlin
Three-dimensional board game that introduces sustainable urban planning and encourages ecological thinking.
BKK.VBU special prize, EUR 1,000
ârehappâ, Baden-Wuerttemberg Ravensburg Dual University
Interactive app that combines speech therapy exercises with mini-games.
Business Wire special prize, EUR 500
âBike Belloâ, European School of Design
An app and a bicycle bell equipped with GPS to help track down stolen bicycles.
About Business Wire:
Business Wire, a Berkshire HathawayÂ company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.
About Future Convention and Future Network
Through the Future Network, and Future Award andÂ Future ConventionÂ initiatives, DVPT promotes holistic, interdisciplinary thinking as a user association with the aim of meeting the constant challenges arising from our digitized society at an early stage and by implementing forward-looking strategies.
