Japan´s 16 Most Mesmerizing Destinations Introduced in a New Live-Action 360-Degree Video

- Business Wire

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO, London Office) released a 360-degree VR video â[360-degree VR] JAPAN â Where tradition meets the futureâ on 16 January 2018. The video visualizing the essence of Japan and its culture was created as part of âJAPAN â Where tradition meets the futureâ, a large-scale inbound tourism promotion targeting 15 European countries, which started in 2016. With the concept of fusing together âtradition,â âinnovation,â and ânatureâ which coexist in the diverse culture of Japan, the 360-degree VR video takes viewers on a virtual tour of Japan.

As part of the promotion, there will be a social media prize competition to win a round-trip to Japan. Also, an AR digital signage display âInteractive Visionâ will be exhibited in five countries across Europe, allowing passersby to virtually try on traditional Japanese costumes such as kabuki, maiko, and samurai.

With the aim of Japan becoming more recognized and being chosen as a tourist destination, this promotion combines âtraditional cultureâ with âinnovative technologyâ to create contents that will appeal to the world, as stated in the promotion title âJAPAN â Where tradition meets the future.â

About the 2018 promotion for âJAPAN â Where tradition meets the futureâ

âJAPAN â Where tradition meets the future,â is a highly acclaimed large-scale inbound tourism promotion by JNTO which began in 2016. The first video exceeded 13 million total views throughout the world, and has won silver and bronze in the Digital Craft division for SPIKES ASIA 2017, as well as being chosen as a finalist in three categories in ONE SHOW 2017. The 2018 promotion will provide interactive contents which will allow viewers to better understand Japan and its culture.

360-degree VR video â[360-degree VR] JAPAN â Where tradition meets the futureâ

This 360-degree VR video shows the mesmerizing qualities of Japan condensed into a three minute video. This video creates a simulated experience of visiting Japan, introducing 16 carefully selected tourist destinations. These include the Tokyo Tower and Kyotoâs Sagano Bamboo Forest, known as the Golden Route, and other popular tourist destinations. Passing through the torii gates of Fushimi Inari Shrine in Kyoto, viewers will find themselves in the bustle of Shibuya Scramble Crossing, as well as having a kabuki actor perform right before their eyes. The video also includes points of views not very common in 360-degree VR videos such as being at eye-level with a Prize Pikachu from the claw machine, Sushi on a conveyor-belt, and a parfait on top of a tray at KAWAII MONSTER CAFE HARAJUKU.

Prize Competition

Along with the video release, there will be a prize competition âWIN A TRIP TO JAPAN!â Participants are asked to watch the promotional video â[360-degree VR] JAPAN - Where tradition meets the futureâ on the JNTO official Facebook page and post comments about their most memorable scenes. One winner from each of the five countries will be awarded a pair of round-trip air tickets to Japan.

*Viewers from France can also participate by following the JNTO Paris official Twitter account and retweeting the â#visitjapanâ tweet.

Schedule: Wednesday, 17 January 2018 2:00PM - Friday, 2 March 2018 2:00PM (Japan Time)

Exhibition country: Spain, France, UK, Italy, Germany

Prize: Round-trip air ticket to Japan (one pair per country)

*For more information, please refer to the campaign website (http://visitjapan-europe.jnto.go.jp/en/campaign/).

AR Digital Signage Display âInteractive Visionâ

From Thursday, 18 January 2018 â Wednesday, 28 February 2018, an AR Digital Signage Display âInteractive Visionâ where passersby can virtually try on Japanese traditional costumes, will be exhibited in five countries across Europe. The countries where the signage display will be exhibited are Spain (Madrid), France (Paris), UK (London), Italy (Milan), and Germany (Munich, Frankfurt), at major stations, shopping malls, etc. for four - five days per country.