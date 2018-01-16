Japan´s 16 Most Mesmerizing Destinations Introduced in a New Live-Action 360-Degree Video

- Business Wire
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO, London Office) released a 360-degree VR video â[360-degree VR] JAPAN â Where tradition meets the futureâ on 16 January 2018. The video visualizing the essence of Japan and its culture was created as part of âJAPAN â Where tradition meets the futureâ, a large-scale inbound tourism promotion targeting 15 European countries, which started in 2016. With the concept of fusing together âtradition,â âinnovation,â and ânatureâ which coexist in the diverse culture of Japan, the 360-degree VR video takes viewers on a virtual tour of Japan.
As part of the promotion, there will be a social media prize competition to win a round-trip to Japan. Also, an AR digital signage display âInteractive Visionâ will be exhibited in five countries across Europe, allowing passersby to virtually try on traditional Japanese costumes such as kabuki, maiko, and samurai.
With the aim of Japan becoming more recognized and being chosen as a tourist destination, this promotion combines âtraditional cultureâ with âinnovative technologyâ to create contents that will appeal to the world, as stated in the promotion title âJAPAN â Where tradition meets the future.â
About the 2018 promotion for âJAPAN â Where tradition meets the futureâ
âJAPAN â Where tradition meets the future,â is a highly acclaimed large-scale inbound tourism promotion by JNTO which began in 2016. The first video exceeded 13 million total views throughout the world, and has won silver and bronze in the Digital Craft division for SPIKES ASIA 2017, as well as being chosen as a finalist in three categories in ONE SHOW 2017. The 2018 promotion will provide interactive contents which will allow viewers to better understand Japan and its culture.
360-degree VR video â[360-degree VR] JAPAN â Where tradition meets the futureâ
This 360-degree VR video shows the mesmerizing qualities of Japan condensed into a three minute video. This video creates a simulated experience of visiting Japan, introducing 16 carefully selected tourist destinations. These include the Tokyo Tower and Kyotoâs Sagano Bamboo Forest, known as the Golden Route, and other popular tourist destinations. Passing through the torii gates of Fushimi Inari Shrine in Kyoto, viewers will find themselves in the bustle of Shibuya Scramble Crossing, as well as having a kabuki actor perform right before their eyes. The video also includes points of views not very common in 360-degree VR videos such as being at eye-level with a Prize Pikachu from the claw machine, Sushi on a conveyor-belt, and a parfait on top of a tray at KAWAII MONSTER CAFE HARAJUKU.
Prize Competition
Along with the video release, there will be a prize competition âWIN A TRIP TO JAPAN!â Participants are asked to watch the promotional video â[360-degree VR] JAPAN - Where tradition meets the futureâ on the JNTO official Facebook page and post comments about their most memorable scenes. One winner from each of the five countries will be awarded a pair of round-trip air tickets to Japan.
*Viewers from France can also participate by following the JNTO Paris official Twitter account and retweeting the â#visitjapanâ tweet.
Schedule: Wednesday, 17 January 2018 2:00PM - Friday, 2 March 2018 2:00PM (Japan Time)
Exhibition country: Spain, France, UK, Italy, Germany
Prize: Round-trip air ticket to Japan (one pair per country)
*For more information, please refer to the campaign website (http://visitjapan-europe.jnto.go.jp/en/campaign/).
AR Digital Signage Display âInteractive Visionâ
From Thursday, 18 January 2018 â Wednesday, 28 February 2018, an AR Digital Signage Display âInteractive Visionâ where passersby can virtually try on Japanese traditional costumes, will be exhibited in five countries across Europe. The countries where the signage display will be exhibited are Spain (Madrid), France (Paris), UK (London), Italy (Milan), and Germany (Munich, Frankfurt), at major stations, shopping malls, etc. for four - five days per country.
La nueva Plaza España de Madrid
