330 43

Panasonic Highlights 100th Anniversary, Future Vision at CES 2018

15/01/2018 - 15:00

- Business Wire

2018 marks the 100th anniversary of PanasonicÂ´s founding. As well as expressing thanks for the companyÂ´s success over the past 100 years, this yearÂ´s booth at CES was focusing on visual content to introduce the companyÂ´s future vision that will pave the way to the next 100 years. The booth was divided into four zones - Immersive Entertainment, Connected World, Sustainable Energy, and Integrated Supply Chain - to highlight how PanasonicÂ´s proprietary technologies are helping make daily life a better experience and reflect solution categories within the repositioning of the Panasonic brand in the North American region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005248/en/

Panasonic booth at CES 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)

Videos:

- Panasonic CES 2018 Booth Highlights in 45sec

https://youtu.be/_ACfDOraJgo

- CES 2018 Panasonic Press Conference

https://youtu.be/I13BUTvVhLg

Photos: Panasonic Booth at CES 2018

https://photos.app.goo.gl/gzZQJQ9wSpjbV0hv1

Panasonic also hosted Panasonic Live @ CES 2018, where six specialist social influencers from the entertainment, mobility, energy, and supply chain fields led panel discussions via live video broadcast directly from the show floor. Archive videos of the January 8 press conference, in addition to Technics products and smart devices on display at the Tech West venue, were also featured:

Panasonic at CES 2018

Portal: http://news.panasonic.com/global/presskits/ces2018

Microsite: http://www.panasonic.com/CES

Hashtag: #PanasonicCES

Main Exhibits at the Panasonic Booth

Vision Area

[History & Philosophy]

Meet Mr. Matsushita - The FounderÂ´s Enthusiasm and Imagination

A video revealing the past 100 years and management philosophy of Panasonic through the words of founder Konosuke Matsushita.

Panasonic DNA

Panasonic has grown together with advances in home appliances. Through the display of notable products from the history of the company and dynamic projection technology, this exhibit demonstrates how technologies developed through PanasonicÂ´s consumer business are incorporated in todayÂ´s B2B solutions.

Video: Meet Mr. Matsushita

https://youtu.be/wwyfUUvx2Kc

[Vision Theater]

A large screen shows PanasonicÂ´s vision for the year 2030 in which it aims to contribute to the improvement of peopleÂ´s lives and society through four key areas: Living Space, Supply Chain, Mobility, and Environment (Energy).

Video: Our Future Vision for A Better Life, A Better World

https://youtu.be/Qm_b0k1iTe8

[Concept Exhibit]

Living Space Autonomous Cabin - A future space proposing new value on how to spend time in the car in the age of autonomous driving

By 2030, when fully autonomous vehicles are expected to be common, there will be a significant change in how we spend time in the car. This exhibit introduces concepts for comfortable car interiors in the future that can be adjusted to suit four settings - Living Room, Business, Relax, and Entertainment.

Home X

Taking advantage of its portfolio in a wide variety of lifestyle-related products, Panasonic has developed the Home X Project, which aims to create new value in the home experience through user-experience and user-interface design ideally suited to different living spaces. Video presentations will introduce the concept behind Home X and introduce activities of Panasonic Î², a new team set up in Silicon Valley to do research into what a home should be.

Panasonic Environment Vision 2050

Georamas and projection mapping demonstrate PanasonicÂ´s long-term vision for life in 2050 - one in which society further utilizes clean energy and one where the amount of energy created exceeds the amount of energy used.

Video: Autonomous Living Space Cabin

https://youtu.be/itvfW0U_T5w

Solutions Area

[Immersive Entertainment]

Using AV solutions and sports analyses solutions anticipated for 2025-2030, Immersive Entertainment offers a completely new entertainment experience.

Customer Engagement Technologies

PanasonicÂ´s entertainment-related business provides a full suite of wide ranging solutions that maximize customer value. This exhibit introduces the technologies behind it through visual content and demonstrations.

3D Projection Mapping

The system detects the locations of the objects which will be projected on. Based on the positional information, the system automatically generates images from 3D content from the viewpoint of the projector. This eliminates the need for precise mapping, making projection mapping easier than ever before.

LinkRay-AR

This technology uses the flickering of LED light to send information to your smartphone. You can receive the signals using your smartphoneÂ´s camera and a dedicated app. This Cloud service displays related information as augmented reality (AR) on top of the image seen through the camera, to improve fan engagement.

Advanced AV Solutions

Panasonic proposes a new form of entertainment that allows for sharing the excitement of live performances with people in remote places. For example, by using a variety of PanasonicÂ´s technologies such as 3D scanning, data compression and transfer, and spatial design, a whole town can be turned into a huge stage for a live Augmented Reality performance. Here, visitors can experience an immersive, whole new world of entertainment created with videos, lights and sounds developed in cooperation with JapanÂ´s leading entertainment company Avex.

Smart Venue Solutions

Anticipating a time when AR devices will resemble a pair of smart-glasses, this exhibit demonstrates a simulated experience in a future stadium. The ability to project a variety of information into any device and in any situation will enhance the stadium experience.

Videos:

- Next-Gen Tech Transforms Live Events

https://youtu.be/oVKfEKbIU9I

- Smart Sports Venues: See, Hear, & Feel the Action

https://youtu.be/8-nmAAlST8c

[Connected World]

Connected World introduces the activities of two mobility businesses, automotive and avionics.

Automotive

Smart Design Cockpit/Smart Vision Cockpit

On display are two cockpit system prototypes that are intended for practical implementation in accordance with the progress of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): one for 2020-2023, when so-called "level 2" driver assistance is expected to be widely available; and the other for 2023-2025, when "level 3" will be prevailing. Also on display is a new Range Rover Velar SUV, complete with a Touch Pro Duo dual touch screen system and a windshield head-up-display.

Scalable ePowertrain Platform

Panasonic introduces a compact electric powertrain platform it has developed for small electric vehicles. This energy-efficient and safe powertrain concept features integrated compactness, high efficiency, and flexible scalability. This is designed with a scalable combination of power and motor units in mind to contribute to the advancement of both two- and four-wheeled electric vehicles.

Avionics

Through VR and exhibits of actual airplane seats (business class and economy), this display explains the concept of "travel thread" that integrates all aspects of the passenger experience from pre-flight - while you are still at home - flight to post flight.

VR Demonstration

Demos using VR devices let visitors experience what this travel thread is all about.

Companion App - Economy seats

Companion App allows travelers to completely customize their in-flight experience in advance from the comfort of their own home. This demonstration unveils the appÂ´s functions, from reservations of onboard services to choosing and downloading favorite films to watch.

New Business Class Cabin

Visitors can sit back in a new business class cabin adopted by American Airlines and experience the comfort of traveling in seats available only in AmericanÂ´s Super Diamond business class.

Immigration Inspection System

Through a partnership with Silicon Valley-based Tascent, Panasonic has developed a new immigration inspection system for use in airports. A camera incorporated in the system scans the passengerÂ´s retina to identify the individual, facilitating speedy immigration inspections.

Videos:

- Our Connected World at Panasonic CES 2018

https://youtu.be/Z247c2ODfBU

- Smart Design Cockpit and Smart Vision Cockpit

https://youtu.be/biu5n4h0MGw

- From Electric Vehicles to Micro Mobility

https://youtu.be/Jxc7RHdsTko

- Internet of Me at 30,000 feet

https://youtu.be/ahkPHyEdXso

[Sustainable Energy]

This corner showcases PanasonicÂ´s collaborations in lithium ion batteries and solar panels with partners striving to use sustainable energy sources. On display are examples from U.S. partner Tesla and Gogoro of Taiwan.

Videos:

- Powering the Green Revolution

https://youtu.be/nQaErKsNMNM

- Next Gen 2170 Lithium Ion Battery

https://youtu.be/JZjyNVhQPEQ

[Integrated Supply Chain]

Here the supply chain business defines its future vision for the year 2025 and the essential technologies key to realizing its goals.

Supply Chain Vision Stage

Through presentations and videos, this exhibit illustrates a future model for an internet-connected supply chain based on RF-ID, and transformations of business models adapted to changes in society.

1. Parallel Link Robot - Remote Inspection of Finished Products

Customers can check the exterior of their customized products from remote locations by operating the Parallel Link Robot, which has a camera at the tip of its arm.

2. RF-ID Gate - Delivery Error Detection

Reading the information stored in the RFID tag attached to a piece of luggage, the system can quickly and automatically detect a bag delivered in error.

3. RF-ID In-Store Payment - Linked with Facial Recognition

An unmanned, cashless future payment system made possible by linking information from the RFID tag attached to the product with personal identification through facial recognition systems.

4. Automated Transport System - Automatic Delivery to Destination

A demo shows how the fork-lift robot automatically transports a loaded pallet to its destination while avoiding obstacles. Since it doesnÂ´t require special tracks to be pre-installed for the robot to follow, the robot can adapt to any change in layout.

Videos:

- Overview Integrated Supply Chain

https://youtu.be/OICORWH07jI

- Personalizing the Way Things Are Made, Shipped & Sold

https://youtu.be/Y8smO9Z1gvY

Panasonic Booth Overview

Period: January 9 (Tue.) - 12 (Fri.), 2018

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Central Hall (#s12401 &12908)

Booth size: 2,508 mÂ²

Exhibits:

1) 100-year history of Panasonic and management philosophy

2) Corporate solutions, latest automotive and avionic devices, solutions

In addition to the main booth in LVCC, exhibits are also located in Tech West.

Tech West

Venue: Sands, Halls A-D(#40060)

Exhibits: One-touch home automation ("eny" smart device), one-touch ID recognition, 3D camera stabilizers

Venue: Venetian Tower (Suites 29-111 & 29-115)

Exhibits:

Latest Technics products

Reference Class Direct Drive Turntable System SL-1000R

Reference Class Direct Drive Turntable SP-10R

Video: One Touch Home Automation, One Touch ID Authentication - Sands Expo

https://youtu.be/dNGulaV1Bx0

Photos: CES 2018 Technics Room - Tech West, Venetian Tower

https://photos.app.goo.gl/2nFLUdsS94bgmQbI3

Press Kit

Download press releases, photos, and videos of the booth at

http://news.panasonic.com/global/presskits/ces2018

Source: http://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/01/en180109-6/en180109-6.html

Related Links

[Press Release] Panasonic Automotive to Exhibit at CES 2018 (Jan 9, 2018)

http://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/01/en180109-4/en180109-4.html

[Press Release] Panasonic Develops Scalable "ePowertrain" Platform for Small EVs - Looking ahead to the Coming Mobility Society (Jan 9, 2018)

http://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/01/en180109-5/en180109-5.html

20th Century Fox, Panasonic and Samsung Gain Momentum for Best Possible TV-Viewing Experience with HDR10+ Technology (Jan 6, 2018)

http://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2018/53726.html

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005248/en/

PUBLICIDAD