Talentia Software Acquires Swiss Company Addedo

Talentia Software, leading provider of HR and Financial Performance enterprise software, accelerates its international development through the acquisition of Swiss company Addedo. This acquisition is an integral part of Talentia Softwareâs strategy to extend its lead in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software and become a key European player on this market.
Switzerland, Zug-based Addedo is an IT consultancy firm specialized in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) services and applications. Addedo consulting services focus on the implementation of CPM software, covering key functions such as financial consolidation, budgeting, planning, reporting and analytics. Addedo also acts as an independent licensed reseller for market leading CPM software solutions, offering maintenance and support services to its clients. With close to 11 Million euros in sales, about 25 employees and 200 clients âamong which many publically listed corporations-, Addedo has offices in Switzerland, Germany and Canada.
With more than 55 Million euros in sales (2016), Talentia Software has operations in France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece. Consistent with the companyâs acquisition strategy, this external growth opportunity enables Talentia Software to establish a physical presence and expand operations in the countries served by Addedo. This acquisition will also greatly enhance the activity and expertise of its Financial Performanceproduct line.
Addedo is a licensed reseller for IBM Cognos (ESA Partner) and Longview, providing implementation, maintenance and support services to its clients. As part of this acquisition, Addedo will keep operating under its own brand, leveraging its strong partnerships and awareness to expand on its markets. This acquisition will also leverage a natural complementarity and help realize strong synergies between Talentia Software, a software provider and Addedo, an IT consulting, deployment and support services firm.
Michael Kempter will remain President of Addedo to lead Talentia Softwareâs operations in the DACH region (Germany Austria Switzerland) and the starting operations in North America, with the full support of his current management team. He is joining the Executive Board of Talentia Software and he will report directly to Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro.
Says Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro, President of Talentia Software: âThis acquisition is a new critical step in our external growth strategy. It will further reinforce our market lead on the fast growing CPM market and accelerate our growth in countries such as Switzerland and Germany. It will also enable us to set foot in North America where Addedo recently opened an office. We are thrilled to join forces with Addedo, who achieved sustained growth over the years to reach a market-leading position today. Talentia Software will greatly benefit from Addedoâs insights and proven Financial Performance expertise, and in turn, we will be able to provide additional value to our clients and staffâ.
Says Michael Kempter, President of Addedo: âWe are pleased to join Talentia Software and merge our skills and capability. We share common values, including the commitment to delivering the highest quality of service to our clients. We will benefit from each otherâs expertise, expand our current product portfolio and combine forces for the benefits of our clientâs Financial Performanceâ.
About Talentia Software
With more than 3,600 customers in over 30 countries, Talentia Software is a market-leading European software provider ofÂ Finance software (Accounting, Financial Performance) and HR software (Payroll, Human Capital Management).
Talentia Software directly markets, deploys and supports its solutions in France, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy. The company also provides its solutions through a wide network of channel partners across Europe and South America.
For more information, please visit www.talentia-software.com
