AML BitCoin Announces Phase Three of ICO and New Trading Symbol, ABTC.

- Business Wire
Marcus Andrade, the Chief Executive Officer of NAC Foundation, LLC, creator of AML BitCoin, the worldâs only patent-pending digital currency that is compliant with anti-money laundering and âknow-your-customerâ security protocols, announces today the commencement of the third and final phase of AML BitCoinâs initial coin offering.
âOn January 15th, NAC Foundation will release the final batch of AML BitCoin tokens to be sold by the company directly to coin purchasers,â said Andrade. âAfter those tokens are distributed, AML BitCoin token will only be available on digital currency exchanges, including HitBTC, one of the worldâs largest cryptocurrency exchanges.â
In recent days, AML BitCoin tokens have been the rage of coin enthusiasts in Japan and South Korea, and Andrade reports a surge of purchase inquiries from Germany in the past 24 hours. âEach day brings scores of new enthusiasts to our digital currency,â revealed Andrade. âAs governments across the globe enunciate national policy concerns with anonymous bitcoin and altcoins, and their use by terrorists and criminals, we have seen mounting interest in AML BitCoin, the worldâs only compliant digital currency.â
Andrade also announced today that AML BitCoin has been approved for the trading symbol ABTC. âOur new trading symbol will help differentiate our project from other cryptocurrencies, while still providing our coin holders a connection to traditional digital currency. We are very excited about this new development, as we believe it will greatly assist our ability to gain international acceptance and use of AML BitCoin.â
To participate in the AML BitCoin Token Sale, please visit https://amltoken.com.
About NAC Foundation
NAC Foundation, headquartered in the U.S., is the creator of the AML BitCoin, the worldÂ´s only patent-pending digital currency with anti-money laundering, know-your-customer, anti-terrorism and theft-resistant properties. AML BitCoin is compliant with all major national security and financial protection laws and regulations, including the USA PATRIOT Act and the Bank Secrecy Act. NACÂ´s mission is to strengthen the acceptance and use of digital currencies by advancing throughout the world security compliance, combined with blockchain technology. For more information, please visit https://amlbitcoin.com and https://amltoken.com.
AML BitCoin is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005119/en/
Las fiestas han llegado a su fin y los programas vuelven a ocupar su horario de emisión habitual. Es el caso de Tu cara me suena que regresa …
El Chelsea tiene en mente construir un nuevo Stamford Bridge. A la entidad 'blue' se le queda pequeño el actual estadio y quiere hacerlo …
Leo Messi renovó en noviembre con el Barcelona y su nuevo contrato le ha colocado como el jugador mejor pagado del planeta. Según las …
El Barcelona se ha visto envuelto en una investigación de Hacienda a raíz de los pagos a la Fundación Leo Messi desde 2010 a 2013. El …
El Real Madrid intentó en 2013 el fichaje de Leo Messi. Antes de decantarse por la contratación de Gareth Bale, el club blanco construyó …
Honda ha presentado la gama 2018 de su modelo utilitario, el Jazz, que experimenta un lavado de cara completo y añade un nuevo motor …
Iñigo Méndez de Vigo, portavoz del gobierno y Ministro de Educación Cultura y Deporte, ha anunciado la modificación por parte del Consejo …
Un crucero y un ferry han tenido a las 14:00 horas de este viernes un choque cuando el primero estaba ya atracado y el otro estaba haciendo …
Turkmenistán vive una revolución en sus calles desde que las autoridades de la autocrática república, situada en Asia Central, decidieran …
La Fiscalía de Granada ha solicitado la pena de cinco años de prisión para Juana Rivas por sustracción de menores en la causa abierta …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Pulpo en polvo, delicia gourmet
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens