Toshiba Tec Showcases Digital Signage Solutions at NRF 2018 Retail´s Big Show

- Business Wire
Toshiba Tec Printing Solutions Business Group (TOKYO: 6588) today announced it will feature its digital signage solutions at the worldâs largest retail tradeshow, the NRF (National Retail Federation) 2018 Retailâs Big Show taking place Jan. 14-16 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.
Based on its theme, âThe Joy of Shopping,â Toshiba Tec will demonstrate its latest suite of products and solutions at booth 2553, including the companyâs innovative digital signage solutions tailored to retail customers.
Retailers acknowledge that digital signage is a vital technology for bolstering sales. As the global market share leader in point-of-sale (POS) systems, Toshiba Tec is well-positioned to deliver state-of-the-art digital signage solutions to worldwide customers via its group company, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. Toshibaâs digital signage is currently in use within diverse retail environments including apparel, specialty and grocery stores.
- XSellRate: XSellRate integrates an array of premium features for a more engaging and enriching shopping experience. The multifunction kiosk enables shoppers to quickly and easily place deli orders, find in-store items and receive meal preparation ideas.
- Up Sell: The interactive Up Sell application displays important product information whenever an item is lifted from its in-store shelf. This technology better allows customers to engage with a retailerâs products without the need for additional sales staff.
- Cross Sell: The Cross Sell mobile application is designed to provide sales associates with the information needed to influence shopping behavior. Through the use of a mobile POS system and digital content, sales associates may quickly and easily check inventory based on an itemâs size and color while making recommendations based on other items of interest.
Beyond digital signage solutions, Toshiba Tec Printing Solutions Business Group also develops the following products and solutions to streamline document management and workflow needs for retailers: multifunction printers and customizable user interface, mobile point-of-purchase printing and form & label solutions, barcode printers, and managed print services.
For more information about Digital Signage in United States, please visit: http://business.toshiba.com/usa/digital-signage/digital-signage.html
About Toshiba Tec
Toshiba Tec Corporation is a Toshibaâs group company, a leading provider of technology solutions, operating across multiple industries â ranging from retail, education and business services to hospitality and manufacturing. With headquarters in Japan and over 80 subsidiaries worldwide, Toshiba Tec Corporation helps organizations transform the way they create, record, share, manage and display information.
Please visit http://www.toshibatec.co.jp/en/
For Global site please visit http://www.toshibatec.com/global/
Unless otherwise specified and/or credited all images, artwork, text and graphics, logos and logotypes are the copyright and/or trademark of the respective owners. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005015/en/
Las fiestas han llegado a su fin y los programas vuelven a ocupar su horario de emisión habitual. Es el caso de Tu cara me suena que regresa …
El Chelsea tiene en mente construir un nuevo Stamford Bridge. A la entidad 'blue' se le queda pequeño el actual estadio y quiere hacerlo …
Leo Messi renovó en noviembre con el Barcelona y su nuevo contrato le ha colocado como el jugador mejor pagado del planeta. Según las …
El Barcelona se ha visto envuelto en una investigación de Hacienda a raíz de los pagos a la Fundación Leo Messi desde 2010 a 2013. El …
El Real Madrid intentó en 2013 el fichaje de Leo Messi. Antes de decantarse por la contratación de Gareth Bale, el club blanco construyó …
Honda ha presentado la gama 2018 de su modelo utilitario, el Jazz, que experimenta un lavado de cara completo y añade un nuevo motor …
Iñigo Méndez de Vigo, portavoz del gobierno y Ministro de Educación Cultura y Deporte, ha anunciado la modificación por parte del Consejo …
Un crucero y un ferry han tenido a las 14:00 horas de este viernes un choque cuando el primero estaba ya atracado y el otro estaba haciendo …
Turkmenistán vive una revolución en sus calles desde que las autoridades de la autocrática república, situada en Asia Central, decidieran …
La Fiscalía de Granada ha solicitado la pena de cinco años de prisión para Juana Rivas por sustracción de menores en la causa abierta …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Pulpo en polvo, delicia gourmet
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens