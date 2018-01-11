Energy Storage Company Fluence Launches with Unparalleled Suite ofCapabilities for Customers in Over 160 Countries

- Business Wire
Fluence Energy, LLC (âFluenceâ), an energy storage technology and services company jointly owned by Siemens and The AES Corporation (âAESâ), announced the receipt of all government approvals and authorizations and the launch of business operations on January 1, 2018. Fluence combines the engineering, product development, implementation and services capabilities of AES Energy Storage and Siemensâ energy storage team and embarks on an aggressive expansion of the business backed by the financial support of the two parent organizations.
Fluence is also announcing that it will be the supplier of the worldâs largest lithium-ion battery-based storage project, a 100 MW/400 MWh (4-hour duration) installation in Long Beach, California serving Southern California Edison and the Western Los Angeles area. Bringing together the people, technology and customers of AES Energy Storage and Siemensâ energy storage team, Fluence builds on more than a decade of grid-scale battery-based energy storage experience and the largest advanced battery-based energy storage fleet in the world with nearly 500 MW deployed or awarded across 15 countries.
Finally, Fluence is announcing a new and ongoing sales partnership through which the Siemens global sales force will market and sell Fluence energy storage systems, including Siestorage, Advancion, and the newest Fluence platform, SunFlex Energy Storage for solar PV. This new partnership provides Fluence with a global sales presence in 160 countries from a trusted supplier to thousands of utilities, power developers and large commercial customers, while giving Siemens access to the most proven and widely deployed grid storage technology platforms.
âWe continue to believe in and deliver on the promise of energy storage to reduce costs, improve power systems, and create a more sustainable future,â said Stephen Coughlin, president and CEO of Fluence. âHowever, we saw customers struggling to find a trusted technology partner with deep knowledge of the power sector and the ability to deliver an industrial grade solution they could count on to be there in the future. With a team drawn from both Siemens and AES, we are fluent in the power sector and bring the capabilities, global reach and experience to make sure our customers achieve the full value of storage.â
The market for energy storage is accelerating with Bloomberg New Energy Finance projecting it to reach $100 billion by 2030. Utilities, developers and large energy users worldwide recognize energy storageâs value as critical infrastructure that provides greater reliability, resilience and efficiency. These customers are calling for industrial-grade solutions, power sector expertise and financial stability not available from technology startups, battery manufacturers, automakers or others. Fluence was designed to answer those needs, a company custom-built to deliver the most comprehensive set of energy storage solutions and services globally, including:
âThroughout 2017, the energy storage industry has seen several mergers and acquisitions, as well as a large number of partnership agreements,â said Sam Wilkinson, senior research manager at IHS Markit, a global business information provider. âWe have entered a growth phase in the industry and the companies best positioned for successÂ will require a proven track record, technology expertise, a global service network, and an ability to serve a broad set of energy storage applications.â
Fluence brings that breadth of experience and capabilities to serve both AES Energy Storage and Siemensâ existing projects and new projects for customers around the globe. The 100 MW/400 MWh Alamitos energy storage contract adds to the set of projects Fluence will support (directly or indirectly), including:
With 10 years of experience deploying energy storage solutions, Fluenceâs team focuses on solving customersâ energy problems, prioritizing lasting partnerships over simply delivering products. Fluence will deliver the same level of excellence in service, problem solving and delivery that customers know and depend on from working with us as AES Energy Storage or Siemens.
Learn more about Fluence, its team, and its new technology and service offerings at http://fluenceenergy.com.
About Fluence
Fluence, a Siemens and AES company, is a global energy storage technology solutions and services company that combines the agility of a technology company with the expertise, vision, and financial backing of two industry powerhouses. Established in 2018, as the successor to industry pioneers AES Energy Storage and Siemens energy storage, Fluenceâs goal is to create a more sustainable future by transforming the way we power our world. The company offers proven energy storage technology solutions designed to address the diverse needs and challenges of customers in a rapidly transforming energy landscape, providing design, delivery and integration in over 160 countries. Fluence works closely with customers during every step of their journey and provides advisory, financing, and project lifecycle services. To date, Fluenceâs teams have deployed or been awarded a market-leading 56 projects with a total capacity of 485 MW in 15 countries. To learn more, please visit http://fluenceenergy.com/ and follow Fluence on Twitter at @FluenceEnergy.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005240/en/
El Chelsea tiene en mente construir un nuevo Stamford Bridge. A la entidad 'blue' se le queda pequeño el actual estadio y quiere hacerlo …
Leo Messi renovó en noviembre con el Barcelona y su nuevo contrato le ha colocado como el jugador mejor pagado del planeta. Según las …
El Barcelona se ha visto envuelto en una investigación de Hacienda a raíz de los pagos a la Fundación Leo Messi desde 2010 a 2013. El …
El Real Madrid intentó en 2013 el fichaje de Leo Messi. Antes de decantarse por la contratación de Gareth Bale, el club blanco construyó …
Honda ha presentado la gama 2018 de su modelo utilitario, el Jazz, que experimenta un lavado de cara completo y añade un nuevo motor …
Iñigo Méndez de Vigo, portavoz del gobierno y Ministro de Educación Cultura y Deporte, ha anunciado la modificación por parte del Consejo …
Un crucero y un ferry han tenido a las 14:00 horas de este viernes un choque cuando el primero estaba ya atracado y el otro estaba haciendo …
Turkmenistán vive una revolución en sus calles desde que las autoridades de la autocrática república, situada en Asia Central, decidieran …
El mercado de invierno pasará sin pena ni gloria para el Real Madrid, pero a pesar de las reticencias de Zinedine Zidane, el club sí se …
La Fiscalía de Granada ha solicitado la pena de cinco años de prisión para Juana Rivas por sustracción de menores en la causa abierta …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Pulpo en polvo, delicia gourmet
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens