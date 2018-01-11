Acuris Strengthens Compliance Division with New Appointment and ISO Certification

- Business Wire
Global business information group Acuris today announced the appointment of Joel Lange to head up its Compliance division. Joel previously led the Risk & Compliance division at Dow Jones for four years, presiding over a period of significant growth in a product portfolio comprising anti-money laundering, anti-corruption and sanctions compliance. With over 10 yearsâ experience in compliance and transactions operations, Joel has occupied senior sales, product and professional service roles at Dow Jones, Accuity and Broadridge. He holds a BA in International Relations from the University of Minnesota and a MSC in International Finance from the University of Westminster.
This appointment coincides with Acuris risk intelligence unit C6 achieving ISO 27001 certification. Awarded to C6 by Lloydâs Register Quality assurance, this standard demonstrates that C6 follows independently verified best practice in information security.
Commenting on his appointment, Joel said: Iâm excited to join the Acuris team at a time when risk and compliance is such a fast-evolving area. Acuris sees great potential in this space and the new ISO certification is proof of its commitment to providing secure products and services.â
Acuris CEO Hamilton Matthews said: âBuilding and investing in our Compliance division is critical for our growth plans. Iâm delighted to welcome Joel to the team. Together with C6âs latest achievement, his arrival reflects the emphasis weâre placing on this growing area of our business.â
About Acuris
Acuris provides specialist news, research, analysis and data for financial professionals worldwide. Its five divisions â Fixed Income, Transactions & Infrastructure, Compliance, Equities and Research â include market-leading specialist intelligence brands such as Debtwire, Mergermarket, C6 and TIM. Acuris employs 1,300 staff, including 600 specialist journalists and analysts, in 67 locations around the world.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005446/en/
El Chelsea tiene en mente construir un nuevo Stamford Bridge. A la entidad 'blue' se le queda pequeño el actual estadio y quiere hacerlo …
Leo Messi renovó en noviembre con el Barcelona y su nuevo contrato le ha colocado como el jugador mejor pagado del planeta. Según las …
El Barcelona se ha visto envuelto en una investigación de Hacienda a raíz de los pagos a la Fundación Leo Messi desde 2010 a 2013. El …
El Real Madrid intentó en 2013 el fichaje de Leo Messi. Antes de decantarse por la contratación de Gareth Bale, el club blanco construyó …
Honda ha presentado la gama 2018 de su modelo utilitario, el Jazz, que experimenta un lavado de cara completo y añade un nuevo motor …
Iñigo Méndez de Vigo, portavoz del gobierno y Ministro de Educación Cultura y Deporte, ha anunciado la modificación por parte del Consejo …
Un crucero y un ferry han tenido a las 14:00 horas de este viernes un choque cuando el primero estaba ya atracado y el otro estaba haciendo …
Turkmenistán vive una revolución en sus calles desde que las autoridades de la autocrática república, situada en Asia Central, decidieran …
El mercado de invierno pasará sin pena ni gloria para el Real Madrid, pero a pesar de las reticencias de Zinedine Zidane, el club sí se …
La Fiscalía de Granada ha solicitado la pena de cinco años de prisión para Juana Rivas por sustracción de menores en la causa abierta …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Pulpo en polvo, delicia gourmet
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens