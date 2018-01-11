Empresas y finanzas
Acuris Strengthens Compliance Division with New Appointment and ISO Certification

Global business information group Acuris today announced the appointment of Joel Lange to head up its Compliance division. Joel previously led the Risk & Compliance division at Dow Jones for four years, presiding over a period of significant growth in a product portfolio comprising anti-money laundering, anti-corruption and sanctions compliance. With over 10 yearsâ experience in compliance and transactions operations, Joel has occupied senior sales, product and professional service roles at Dow Jones, Accuity and Broadridge. He holds a BA in International Relations from the University of Minnesota and a MSC in International Finance from the University of Westminster.

This appointment coincides with Acuris risk intelligence unit C6 achieving ISO 27001 certification. Awarded to C6 by Lloydâs Register Quality assurance, this standard demonstrates that C6 follows independently verified best practice in information security.

Commenting on his appointment, Joel said: Iâm excited to join the Acuris team at a time when risk and compliance is such a fast-evolving area. Acuris sees great potential in this space and the new ISO certification is proof of its commitment to providing secure products and services.â

Acuris CEO Hamilton Matthews said: âBuilding and investing in our Compliance division is critical for our growth plans. Iâm delighted to welcome Joel to the team. Together with C6âs latest achievement, his arrival reflects the emphasis weâre placing on this growing area of our business.â

About Acuris

Acuris provides specialist news, research, analysis and data for financial professionals worldwide. Its five divisions â Fixed Income, Transactions & Infrastructure, Compliance, Equities and Research â include market-leading specialist intelligence brands such as Debtwire, Mergermarket, C6 and TIM. Acuris employs 1,300 staff, including 600 specialist journalists and analysts, in 67 locations around the world.

