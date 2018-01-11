Frontier Smart Audio Solution Powers BRAVEN Voice-Enabled Speakers

- Business Wire
Frontier Smart Technologies, a leading supplier of digital audio solutions, announces that its smart audio solution has been chosen by fast-growing US audio brand, BRAVEN, to power new voice-enabled smart speakers with Google Assistant.
BRAVEN devices are designed for the outdoor adventurer and modern audiophile.Â One of the companyâs first voice-enabled speakers is the Villa Connect, a 15W mono speaker with Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and Bluetooth.
Frontierâs SmartSDK (voice-enabled streaming software solution) and Minuet hardware provide a complete multi-ecosystem platform for brands and manufacturers to develop voice-enabled audio devices which support the latest technologies, including Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, quickly and cost-effectively.
Frontier is one of a very small number of solution providers working with Google on this technology.
Prem Rajalingham, Chief Commercial Officer, Frontier Smart Technologies, said:
âFrontierâs role is to provide audio brands with the technologies required to compete in the rapidly developing world of voice-enabled speakers. We have been delighted to work with the BRAVEN team to help them create high quality products with a distinctive market positioning.â
Craig Cheney, Vice President of Design, BRAVEN, said:
âAs motivators of adventure, we are excited to bring the next generation of user interface to our products: Voice AI. Frontierâs Minuet solution has provided us with a convenient and cost-effective Google Assistant platform. Coupled with our signature BRAVEN sound, we are excited to bring new and innovative products to market together.â
About Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited
Frontier Smart Technologies is the worldâs leading supplier of technology solutions for consumer audio devices. Customers supplied by Frontier include Bose, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Hama, JBL, Marshall, Onkyo, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, UrbanEars, Yamaha, and many more.
About BRAVEN AUDIO
BRAVEN was founded in 2011 and is part of the Incipio Group. BRAVENâs focus on audio quality, ease of use and superior features has quickly transformed the brand into one of the fastest growing wireless brands in the audio sector.
Frontier Smart Technologies is a trademark or registered trademark of Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
Chromecast built-in and Google Assistant are trademarks of Google Inc.
