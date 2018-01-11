330 43

IDEMIA Announces a Change in Its Top Management Team, with a View to Building on Its Global Leadership in Augmented Identity

Didier LAMOUCHE, CEO of IDEMIA, today announced the appointment of two new members of IDEMIAâs Executive Committee. Philippe BARREAU (formerly MD of SICPA SA, a Swiss company providing secured identification and authentication solutions and services) will head up both the Citizen Identity and Public Security business units as Group Executive Vice-President, while Ed CASEY (former Chief Operating Officer of Serco, a UK-based global provider of public services in various areas, including citizen services) is appointed CEO of the Noram Identity & Security business unit.

Pierre BARRIAL (who was running the Mobile Operators business) is appointed Group Executive Vice-President of the Financial Institutions business unit. He has a successful record of accomplishment in managing organizations in challenging technology environments across multiple companies.

Fabien JAUTARD, who was previously managing the Mobile Operators activity in the Asia Pacific Region, replaces Pierre BARRIAL as Executive Vice-President of the Mobile Operators business unit. Fabien JAUTARD will also join IDEMIAâs Executive Committee.

IDEMIA currently operates in 180 countries, where it employs 14,000 people. In an ever more competitive market, the firm has also decided to strengthen its regional structure and has appointed new Presidents in charge of two regions. Eric DUFOREST, previously in charge of driving the global Financial Institutions activity, will now manage the Asia-Pacific Region. His recent success heading IDEMIAâs Financial Institutions business for five years makes Eric DUFOREST the ideal candidate to lead the group growth effort in the APAC Region. Marcello BELLINI, in charge of the Financial Institutions operations in Latin America, will also take the role as of now of President of the Latin America Region.

Philippe DÂ´ANDREA is appointed European region President on top of his duties as Global Operations manager. His role will be to roll out and communicate the group strategy throughout the Region.

All the above appointments take effect immediately.

The result of the coming together, in May 2017, of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho), the new IDEMIA identity was unveiled on 28th September 2017. It is the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with a view to provide citizens and consumers with end-to-end full-secured solutions, when they interact, pay, connect, travel and vote.

IDEMIA will also continue to invest in R&D to develop high-tech future game-changing innovations and solutions amounting to â¬1bn over five years, by tapping into the strengths and know-how of the two companies that formed IDEMIA, while serving both public and private sector customers.

Didier LAMOUCHE, CEO of IDEMIA group, declared: âThe strategic intent behind the creation of IDEMIA is to offer to the world state-of-the-art security solutions together with biometric-basedÂ convenience. The new management team is composed of talented and skilled leaders, coming from various horizons, who will be capable to deliver upon this vision and address and anticipate our clientsâ needs worldwide.â

Additional Information about Philippe Barreau

Before joining IDEMIA, Mr. Barreau worked for SICPA SA, a growing Swiss company providing security features and systems as well as secured identification and authentication solutions and services, mostly to Governmental organizations. Mr. Barreau started in the division Security Inks as Regional Director in Switzerland and then became its global Sales and Marketing Director, before being appointed as Managing Director of Security Inks and Solutions Division.

Mr. Barreau has more than 25 years of experience in Finance, Sales, Marketing and General Management and occupied leading positions in international companies based in various countries, notably in Asia and Europe.

Mr. Barreauâs deep understanding of public markets, as well as his experience in managing a technologically driven company, will be essential in managing the joint growth of the Citizen Identity and Public Security business units of IDEMIA.

Additional Information about Ed Casey

Before joining IDEMIA, Mr. Casey spent 13 years within Serco Group plc, a leading provider of public services in defense, transport, immigration, healthcare and other citizen services. He held various senior management positions at Serco, including Group Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Executive Officer of SercoÂ´s Americas Division. Under Mr. CaseyÂ´s leadership, the Americas business tripled in size and successfully integrated two acquisitions: RCI and SI International.

Prior to Serco, Mr. Casey held senior management positions in the energy, investment banking and private equity fields at NP Energy Inc., an energy marketing business he founded and later sold; Tenneco Energy; LG&E Energy Corp.; The Blackstone Group; and Fremont Group LLC.

Mr. Caseyâs experience in IT value added services and in the public sector will be instrumental in supporting IDEMIAâs government clients in the USA and Canada in their digital transformation.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3 billion in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho). With 14,000 employees around the world of more than 80 nationalities, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

