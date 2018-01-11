330 43

Parrish Medical Center Awarded Patient Safety Movement´s First 5-Star Hospital Ranking

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) today awarded Florida-based Parrish Medical Center with the first-ever Patient Safety Five-Star Hospital ranking for implementing all 13 Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) â evidence-based processes designed to help hospitals eliminate preventable deaths and improve patient care.

Patient Safety Movement Foundation founder Joe Kiani (second from left) awards Parrish Medical Center Executive Team with the first five-star hospital rating for patient safety at a ceremony on Wednesday. (Photo: Business Wire)

âWe know that implementing all APSS, as a part of a comprehensive patient safety program, helps hospitals eliminate preventable deaths. We believe that by ranking the hospitals based on the number of APSS they have implemented is a good way to get to great results. We cannot hope for zero, we must plan for zero; and Parrish is indeed planning for zero,â said Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation.

Mr. Kiani continued, âWe are incredibly proud of each committed hospital and hope that bold commitments like that of Parrish Medical Center will become the norm. We invite every hospital to implement all APSS to earn our 5-star rating.â

âThis accomplishment is a tribute to the incredible vision and commitment our CEO and leadership began fifteen years ago when we committed to our mission of âhealing experiences for everyone, all the time,ââ explained Edwin Loftin, Chief Nursing Officer. âThe Patient Safety Movement Foundationâs Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) aligned well with our vision to heal families and communities. By implementing these APSS as part of our patient safety program, we are able to achieve remarkable sustained results.â

Beginning in 2018, Patient Safety Movement Foundation is offering ranking to all hospitals who voluntarily join the Patient Safety Movement. The ranking is objective, and is based on the number of APSS and other specific processes hospitals implement.

At Parrish Medical Center, they have achieved some of the following remarkable results:

Zero ventilator-related pneumonia in 12 years

One catheter-related UTI in 10 years

One CLABSI in the past 10 years

The PSMF acknowledge and value the other ratings and ranking systems that already exist, such as the ones from CMS and LeapFrog Group, and believe that this tool is an additive approach to provide the public with more information about hospitals that are committed to patient safety.

For more information about the ranking system please visit: https://patientsafetymovement.org/partners/hospital-ranking/.

About The Patient Safety Movement Foundation:

More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 3 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to 0 by 2020 (0X2020). Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit. The Summit brings together some of the worldâs best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward zero preventable deaths by 2020. VisitÂ https://patientsafetymovement.org/.

