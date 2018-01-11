330 43

Global Petroleum Market to Hit $200 Billion: World´s LargestPetroleum Exhibition cippe2018 to Open in March in Beijing

11/01/2018 - 10:20

- Business Wire

A recent report by US Department of Commerce showed that the petroleum equipment industry, viewed as the predictor of the petroleum industry, will revive within three years to the level right before the oil price plummeted, and the market is expected to hit a new high. Petroleum equipment and services enterprises will embrace new opportunities as the global petroleum equipment market will reach $194 billion by 2018 and exceed $200 billion by 2019.

Based on the figures above, Chinaâs petroleum equipment import is expected to hit $15.9 billion.

cippe2018, the worldâs largest petroleum exhibition, will open on March 27-29, 2018 at New China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing. It is expected to attract around 1,800 enterprises from 65 countries and regions in the world to display in 7 categories: petroleum & petrochemical equipment, shale gas equipment, offshore oil and gas equipment, ocean engineering equipment, natural gas equipment, pipeline and storage equipment, and explosion-proof instruments and devices.

Major international exhibitors will include Gazprom, NIGC, Caterpillar, NOV, Schlumberger, GE, Honeywell, Rockwell, Cummins, API, 3M, MTU, ARIEL, Atlas and Hempel.

Chinese companies will include CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, CSSC, CSIC, CASC, CIMC, Jereh, Kerui, RG Petro-Machinery, Sany Heavy Industry, Jerrywon, Anton Oilfield, Shanghai Shenkai, Tiehu Petromachinery, West Petroleum Equipment, Ganergy Heavy Industry Group, etc.

Meanwhile, global oil companies and buyers will also seek products and technologies at cippe2018, which is expected to attract 110,000 visits. The number of large buyer delegations is expected to exceed 300, including all of the worldâs top 10 oil companies such as Saudi Aramco, BP, Total, Rosneft, NIOC, PDVSA, as well as Chinese companies such as CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, Yanchang Oilfield, Sinochem, Shenhua, China Coal, Beijing Gas Group, and CEFC.

Concurrently, conferences such as the 10th International Petroleum Industry Summit Forum, 2018 International Petroleum and Petrochemical Technologies Conference, China Equipment Manufacturing+Industry Internet Summit, and cippe2018 Embassy Promotion Conference, as well as a series of new products conferences, technical seminars, press conferences and academic discussions will be held.

cippe2018 is an important front for global petroleum equipment enterprises to expand market in China.

For pre-registration: http://v.zhenweiexpo.com/cippe/en/

