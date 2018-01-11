Dubai Airports and ITP Media Group to Launch Breakthrough Media Brand

- Business Wire
In a world-first, Dubai Airports and ITP Media Group have joined to launch Time Out DXB, a new media brand with the opportunity to engage with the 90 million passengers that pass through the worldâs leading international airport every year.
Sue Holt, Executive Director ITP Media Group and Eugene Barry, EVP Commercial at Dubai Airports with a larger than life Time Out DXB front cover (Photo: AETOSWire)
From February 2018, passengers passing through all terminals at Dubai International will have real-time access to the latest offers in food and retail outlets, plus experiences and leisure activities, via the brand-new app and monthly Time Out DXB magazine. By downloading the App, using the airportâs free Wi-Fi, they will receive curated information based on their travel status â with users able to choose between transit passengers, tourists and residents. The 88-page English-language magazine will be circulated free-of-charge throughout the airportâs terminals.
The ultimate showcase for both DXB and the city of Dubai itself, the Time Out DXB brand will shed light on everything from the hottest concert in town, to the newest hotel suite, to the latest restaurant opening. It will also showcase Dubai International as a âcity within a cityâ.
âWe are transforming the airport customer experience, and the development of Time Out DXB is another step towards redefining the way people experience our airport and the city we call home. With more exciting developments in the airport over the coming year, Time Out DXB will help passengers navigate their way through all we have to offer at DXB, now and in the future. The media brand Time Out is world-renowned for its ability to celebrate and promote the very best destinations around the globe, so adding DXB alongside the likes of New York, London and Sydney is quite something,â said Eugene Barry, EVP Commercial, Dubai Airports.
Both platforms will be filled with expert recommendations on airport dining and relaxation options, shopping bargains and information on the latest musicDXB concert or artDXB exhibition. From grab-and-go food outlets to luxury dining, swimming pools to spas, hotels to kidsâ play zones, art displays and evenÂ live music stages, Dubai International has something for everyone.
Ali Akawi, CEO of ITP Media Group, said: âIn laying out his UAE Vision 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, challenges us to âwork harder, be more innovativeâ. These have been our guiding principles as we sought to develop a media brand that truly showcases a great city and a great airport, using the latest technologies to enrich the user experience. Time Out DXB is the result, which we believe will also inspire millions of people not just to visit Dubai, but like us, one day call it home.â
âDubai is a leading business and tourist destination and Dubai International is a window to the Emirate, playing a critical role in creating that valuable first impression and attracting transiting travellers to Dubai. We are well-primed to be a compelling destination for connecting travellers and this partnership is sure to yield dividends in terms of helping us reach our goal of 20 million tourists by 2020,â added Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubaiâs Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM).
With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the worldâs leading tourism destination and commercial hub, Dubai Tourismâs mission is to increase the awareness of Dubai among global audiences and to attract tourists and inward investment into the Emirate. Dubai Tourism is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubaiâs tourism sector. It markets and promotes the Emirateâs commerce sector, and is responsible for the licensing and classification of all tourism services, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. Brands and departments within the Dubai Tourism portfolio include Dubai Convention and Events Bureau, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (formerly known as Dubai Events and Promotions Establishment). In addition to its headquarters in Dubai, Dubai Tourism operates 20 offices worldwide.
