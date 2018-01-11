330 43

New CTA Scorecard Identifies the Most Innovative Countries

11/01/2018 - 10:00

AÂ new global rankingÂ from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)Â identifies 13 countries as leading with factors conducive to innovation.Â In its inaugural International Innovation Scorecard, CTA identified Finland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, United States, Singapore, Netherlands, Canada, Portugal, Czech Republic, Austria, Denmark and New Zealand as the 2018 Innovation Champions.

Announced during CTAâs keynote address at CESÂ® 2018 in Las Vegas, NV, the ScorecardÂ identifies critical areas of national policy that spur innovation and reveals the areas in which countries may be stunting theirÂ own futures and economicÂ growth.

âOur goal with the International Innovation Scorecard is to evaluate countries from a uniquely American perspective, to determine which countries have the best policies in placeÂ to allow innovators to create and introduce newÂ and transformativeÂ technologies,â said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. âInnovation is both the heart and the product of the American Dream. Today, more countries than ever see a similar dream within reach and are positioned to realize the benefits of innovationÂ âÂ through both their own nationâs successes and the collective progress of the world. We congratulate all of this yearâs Innovation Champions.â

CTA, the largest U.S. tech trade association, conducted a comparative analysis of 38 countries and the European Union. The Scorecard uses several objective criteria including: whether governments welcome disruptive business models and technologies including the sharing economy and self-driving vehicles; how friendly their tax systems are; how well they protect the environment; and issues ofÂ perennialÂ importance such as broadband speed and cost. The Scorecard alsoÂ gauges countries on diversity; the ratio of female-to-male employees in the workplace in key age demographics; immigrants as a share of the national population; and freedom of thought and expression.

âThe trend lines are clear. Innovation is encouraged where governments are hospitable to new ideas, whereÂ peopleÂ enjoyÂ greatÂ freedom and clean environments and where innovators are embraced,â added Shapiro. âCountriesâÂ futures are tied to innovation,Â because it willÂ bolsterÂ economic growth andÂ provideÂ future generations with the jobs they want.Â Graduates entering the work forceÂ today donât necessarily want to stay in the factory jobs of previous generations, they want to use their creativity and curiosity to build brighter futures worldwide.â

Other key findings, ranked by grade, include:

The most diverse countriesÂ are Australia, Canada, Singapore and Sweden

The countries with theÂ greatest individual and political freedomÂ in the world are Canada,Â theÂ Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Portugal

The countries that have, on average, the fastest and most affordable internet connectionsÂ are the United Kingdom, Finland, South Korea, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, Austria and the Netherlands

The countries with the most educated workforcesÂ are Singapore, Israel, Japan, Canada,Â theÂ United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and New Zealand

The countries with the most innovation-friendly tax systemsÂ are Singapore, China, Panama, Chile, Ireland and Canada

The countries with the greatest R&D spending as a percentage of GDPÂ are Israel, South Korea, Japan, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, and the United States

The countries with the highest level of entrepreneurial activityÂ are Australia,Â theÂ United Kingdom, New Zealand, the United States, Singapore, Ireland and Sweden

TheÂ countriesÂ most fullyÂ enablingÂ people and companies to test and deployÂ drone technologiesÂ are Australia, Finland, Portugal, Singapore and Sweden

The countries that allow ridesharing to operate most freelyÂ are Finland, Panama, Peru, Poland, Rwanda,Â South Africa and Mexico

The countries with the best federal frameworks for short-term home rentalsÂ are Chile, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Portugal and South Africa

The countriesÂ that allow people and companies to test and deployÂ self-driving vehicles most widelyÂ are Australia, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States

The countries with cleanest water and airÂ are Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States

InÂ this first edition of the International Innovation Scorecard, CTA considered a range of indicators to determine the final roster of countries. TheÂ ScorecardÂ evaluatesÂ countries that fit two guidelines: the government must be able to influence public policy; and publicly available, verifiable and independent third-party data must exist and can be compared with different nations. In future editions, CTA will expand the scope of the Scorecard and include more countries.

In April, CTA will release the fifth edition of the U.S. Innovation Scorecard which grades all 50 states.

To read more about theÂ Scorecard, visitÂ www.internationalscorecard.com.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade association representing the $351 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies â 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the worldâs best known brands â enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CESÂ® â the worldâs gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTAâs industry services.

