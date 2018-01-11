330 43

GovSat-1 Arrives at Cape Canaveral for SpaceX Launch in January

The GovSat-1 spacecraft has arrived at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. GovSat-1 is the first satellite of GovSat, which is a brand operated by a joint venture between the Government of Luxembourg and the world-leading satellite operator SES. It is scheduled for launch at the end of this month on board a SpaceX flight-proven Falcon 9 rocket.

GovSat-1. Photo credit: Orbital ATK

The multi-mission satellite was built by Orbital ATK and is designed for the exclusive use of governments and institutions. Located at the 21.5 degrees East orbital slot, GovSat-1 will serve Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including substantial maritime coverage over the Mediterranean and Baltic seas, and the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

Patrick Biewer, CEO of GovSat, said, âWe are committed to our mission of providing secure satellite communication services for governments and institutions. GovSat-1, with its highly flexible payload featuring advanced encryption and anti-jamming capabilities, will further secure the connectivity for our usersâ applications. We are incredibly excited about the upcoming launch of this satellite.â

About GovSat

GovSat is a brand operated by LuxGovSat S.A., a public-private joint venture between the Luxembourg government and SES, the world-leading satellite operator. GovSatâs mission is to provide secure, reliable and accessible governmental satellite communication services to address the demand resulting from defence and institutional security applications. The companyâs first satellite GovSat-1 is a multi-mission satellite that will use X-band and Military Ka-band frequencies on high-power and fully steerable mission beams to support multiple operations.

For more information visit: www.govsat.lu

