Frontier Showcases Its SmartSDK with Google Assistant

Frontier Smart Technologies, a leading supplier of digital audio technologies, today announced it is adding support for the Google Assistant to its SmartSDK. The company is previewing its Google Assistant implementation at this yearâs CES.
The Frontier SmartSDK is an advanced and flexible multi-ecosystem software solution. Together with Frontierâs Minuet hardware platform, it enables 3rd party brands and manufacturers to develop voice-enabled audio products quickly and cost-effectively.
The Google Assistant is built on Googleâs search engine technology and is one of the fastest growing voice assistants on the market. It benefits from Googleâs expertise in data processing to learn and improve constantly and supports a wide range of interactions with other products.
Frontierâs SmartSDK with Google Assistant will be available to customers in the first half of 2018 and is previewed at CES on a number of new audio products from major brands including Klipsch.
Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Smart Technologies, said:
âThe addition of the Google Assistant to Frontierâs SmartSDK is an important step forward for our business and our customers. Frontier is one of a small number of system integrators working with Google and the introduction of the Google Assistant to our platform gives 3rd party brands the opportunity to compete in the rapidly developing voice-enabled smart audio market.â
About Frontier Smart Technologies Limited
Frontier is the worldâs leading supplier of technology solutions for digital radio and smart audio products. Frontierâs audio products offer solutions for DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio and Wi-Fi enabled wireless speakers and soundbars - from silicon through software to production-ready platform designs.Â Customers supplied by Frontier Smart Technologies include Bose, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Hama, JBL, Marshall, Onkyo, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, UrbanEars, Yamaha, and many more.
Frontier Smart Technologies is a trademark or registered trademark of Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
Google Assistant is a trademark of Google Inc.
