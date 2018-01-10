330 43

From Pocket to PC to Home: Lenovo´s CES 2018 Lineup Makes Reality Better

10/01/2018 - 12:00

- Business Wire

Today, at CES 2018, Lenovo outlined its 2018 vision for technology innovations â this new portfolio of intelligent devices will make reality better, from the pocket to the PC to the home.

Virtual reality (VR) gets even better with a new take on VR consumption and creation. The Lenovo Mirageâ¢ Solo with Daydreamâ¢ headset offers one of the simplest ways of exploring VR experiences to date. The headset brings immersive VR within the reach of mainstream consumersin a standalone, fully self-sufficient simple-to-use design. Use the Lenovo Mirage Camera with Daydream to capture lifeâs memorable moments and then relive them in 3D on the headset. Professionals too can transform their work through Augmented Reality (AR) with Lenovo C220 smart glasses. This monocular, light weight, hands free AR hardware and software experience leverages your smartphoneâs capabilities to augment service tasks, training and more.

At home, get a more personalized, convenient and shared technology experience with the Lenovo Smart Display that has the Google Assistantâ¢ built-in.â¢ Weâve also added more brainpower to our laptops: the always on, always connected Miix 630 2-in-1 detachable gives you the mobility of a smartphone with LTE1 and up to 20 hours of battery local video playback2 with the full performance and the productivity youâd expect of a WindowsÂ® 10 S PC. ThinkPad ups its game with a revamped X1 line and customer-centric innovations on the X, T and L Series. Weâre also bringing users an easier way to migrate files and settings from one PC to another, identify secure Wi-Fi networks and get PC diagnostics and support through one app with Lenovo Vantage, on our Windows 10 PCs.

Whether itâs virtual, augmented or smarter features. Reality has never been so exhilarating.

Collaboration at its Best: New Moto Mods and a Developer Challenge with Indiegogo

Adding to the Moto Mods ecosystem, Motorola welcomed two new mods made by developers.

The Vital Moto Mod features advanced sensor technology which allows you to easily measure your own five vital signs from one Moto Mod sized integrated device. Use your moto z to measure five vital health signs -- heart rate, respiratory rate, Pulse Ox, core body temperature, and for the first time, accurate systolic and diastolic blood pressure from your finger.

A grand prize winner of the 2017 Transform the Smartphone Challenge with Indiegogo, the Livermorium Slider Keyboard Moto Mod gives you a full QWERTY slider keyboard and lets you tilt your moto z screen up to 60 degrees for the times when a touch screen canât handle your typing needs. For developers inspired by the Moto Mods platform, Motorola and Indiegogo also re-launched the Transform the Smartphone Challenge, offering an opportunity to bring great ideas from concept to market.

Better Together: Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream Headset + Lenovo Mirage Camera

VR is done differently with the Mirage Solo standalone VR headset and Mirage VR180 camera from Lenovo, allowing VR-curious crowds to consume and create content in an incredibly seamless way.

Break free from wires, PCs or phones with the comfort and simplicity of the worldâs first standalone Daydream headset. And be one of the first to immersive yourself with WorldSenseâ¢ motion-tracking technology on Google Daydreamâs virtual reality platform. Using WorldSense, you can lean, dodge or duck through space naturally as you move through a large library of magical, reality-defying content. Based on the QualcommÂ® Snapdragonâ¢ 835 VR platform, the Lenovo Mirage Solo delivers high-quality, immersive experiences. And you can make games even more lifelike with the wireless Daydream controller â baseball bat, steering wheel or whatever fits your chosen app.

Now you can create your own VR content and then experience once-in-a-lifetime moments, on demand, with the Lenovo Mirage Camera with Daydream. This pocket-sized point-and-shoot camera simplifies the technology needed to capture 3D photos and videos with its dual 13 MP fisheye camera and its 180 x 180Â° field of view. Weâre making the tools to make your own VR content accessible and fun. The Lenovo Mirage Camera photos and videos can be uploaded to your personal Google Photosâ¢ and YouTubeâ¢ account for viewing and sharing â watch on a standard browser on your Mirage Solo with Daydream headset or on most popular VR headsets you may already own. It comes equipped with the Qualcomm Connected CameraÂ® Platform which features high-quality dual cameras, built-in WiFi and X9 LTE cellular modem in the LTE version.

New Glass C220 Solution Pairs Artificial Intelligence Learning & Augmented Reality

The Lenovo New Glass C220 system consists of a Glass Unit and Pocket Unit and works by recognizing and identifying real-life objects using AI technologies. The lightweight 60-gram Glass Unit runs on Android. You experience AR through one eye, while keeping the other on the real world. Download the LNV app (AH Cloud) to your smartphone and then plug the Pocket Unit into the phone. The New Glass C220 applies to a variety of work and learning scenarios, from letting you gather information in your field of view, to giving step-by-step directions and instructions for repair, identifying disabled equipment and trouble-shooting issues with a remote colleague all while keeping your hands free. The New Glass C220 is an AR wearable terminal device which features anti-noise interaction, mobile computing capacity, customized mods and more.

Lenovo NBD AH Cloud 2.0 is an enterprise SaaS platform based on AR, AI and big data technology. It can enhance the awareness and working ability of the field staff. AH Cloud does conforms to the concept of the Augmented Human, making it ideal for remote industrial maintenance, intelligent command and dispatch, 3D diagnosis, intelligent tourism and other fields. The video communication system is based on Kepler technology including on-to-many two-way video; the workflow management system is based on titan technology, user can build and edit project without programing ability; and the intelligent detection system, based on martin technology, can do real-time object detection for multiple type of objects simultaneously after being trained using images.

Start and End Your Day Smarter with Lenovo Smart Display

Lenovo Smart Display with the Google Assistant built-in makes using technology at home more convenient, intuitive and shared. Make it the command hub for your connected smart home devices, from lighting to heating and more â controlled with your voice or touch. And use Google Assistant to show you directions on Google Mapsâ¢, watch YouTube videos, video call your friends with Google Duoâ¢, listen to music and more. The Lenovo Smart Display comes in 8-inch or 10-inch screen models and is powered by the QualcommÂ® Home Hub Platform.

Always On, Always Connected PC

Weâre taking PC mobility up a notch with the Miix 630. This 2-in-1 detachable defies expectations of what a laptop can truly do. It gives you the flexibility and productivity of a Windows 10 S laptop with the always on, always connected mobility of a smartphone.1 Rely now on fast 4G LTE2 instead of Wi-Fi with up to 20 hours of local video playback.2 Built on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile Mobile PC platform, the Miix 630 is a 15.6 mm (0.6 in) thin and 1.33kg (2.93 lbs) light mobile companion. Equipped through Windows 10 S with CortanaÂ® you can use your voice to access your personal digital assistant and use Windows Helloâ¢ biometric facial recognition for more secure and convenient log-in.

Progressively Responsive & Smarter ThinkPad Line

The ThinkPad brand continues to redefine the gold standard in laptops for business professionals. Weâre adding innovations in displays, privacy and connectivity across the X1 line to respond to the changing work environment. Weâre giving the X1 Tablet a new 13-in design with 3K display and optional global LTE-A connectivity. On the X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga weâre enabling Amazon Alexa and adding a premium display with support for Dolby Vision HDR3 for unbelievable viewing and ThinkShutter Camera Privacy - no more sticky note covers needed. Weâve also added touchscreen models to the X1 Carbon â giving users even more to love about the worldâs lightest 14-in business laptop â plus up to 15 hours of battery life.

Across the brand, the X280, X380 Yoga, T480, T480s, T580, L380, L380 Yoga, L480, L580 are getting upgraded. Notably, the X280, the road warriorâs machine, slims down to just 2.56 lbs while the T480 rewrites the corporate standard with new side docking, infrared camera, global LTE-A and an incredible 274 hours of battery life. The T480s combines performance and best-in-class weight, while the T580 give you faster memory, dual storage and new docking for uncompromised power.

When not on the go and looking for more screen real estate, the new Lenovo Thunderboltâ¢ 3 Graphics Dock lets you connect up to three 4K displays to select Lenovo PCs6 â simultaneously get panoramic viewing, a performance boost from discrete graphics and charge your PC. Upgrade your PC experience by connecting the IdeaPadâ¢ 720S with a Lenovo Explorer immersive headset for Windows Mixed Reality7 through the graphics dock â letting you play VR games, travel the world through holo-tours and more.

Pricing and Availability

See http://news.lenovo.com/CES2018 for information about pricing and availability for products.

Additional Blogs

Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream: http://blog.lenovo.com/en/blog/cut-the-cables-and-immerse-yourself-in-virtual-reality-like-never-before-wi

Lenovo Mirage Camera with Daydream: http://blog.lenovo.com/en/blog/the-lenovo-mirage-camera-with-daydream-allows-everyone-to-share-their-own-v

Lenovo Smart Display: http://blog.lenovo.com/en/blog/seeing-is-believing-on-the-new-lenovo-smart-display-with-the-google-assista

Lenovo Miix 630: http://blog.lenovo.com/en/blog/always-on-and-always-connected-meet-the-new-lenovo-miix-630-2-in-1-detachab

ThinkPad X1 family: http://blog.lenovo.com/en/blog/eye-popping-laptops-from-lenovos-latest-thinkpad-x1-series

ThinkPad X, T, L series: http://blog.lenovo.com/en/blog/lenovo-introduces-its-most-complete-thinkpad-portfolio-with-2018-lineup

1Requires separately purchased cellular data plan that may vary by location. Additional terms, conditions and/or charges apply. Connection speeds will vary due to location, environment, network conditions and other factors.

2Up to 20 hours based on local video playback requires unit configured with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4gb RAM, 128gb UFS storage. Battery life tested using continuous FHD video playback, 1080p (1920x1080) resolution, 150 nits brightness, system audio level at 17%, player audio level at 100%, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached, wireless on but not connected. All battery life claims are approximate. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.

3Dolby Vision will be enabled a future software update.

4Measured using BAPCo MobileMark 2014.

5Lenovo Thunderbolt 3 Graphics Dock is compatible with the 13-inch IdeaPad 720S with 8th Gen Intel Core i processor.

6IdeaPad 720S and Lenovo Explorer immersive headset for Windows Mixed Reality are sold separately.

LENOVO, LENOVO MIRAGE and IDEAPAD are trademarks of Lenovo. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. WINDOWS and CORTANA are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. GOOGLE, DAYDREAM, WORLDSENSE, GOOGLE MAPS, GOOGLE PHOTOS, GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE DUO and YOUTUBE are trademarks of Google, Inc. CES is a trademark of the Consumer Technology Association. THUNDERBOLT is a trademark of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Â©2018, Lenovo Group Limited.

Qualcomm Snapdragon, Qualcomm Connected Camera Platform and Qualcomm Home Hub Platform are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

WINDOWS, WINDOWS HELLO and CORTANA are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006041/en/

PUBLICIDAD