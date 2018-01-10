It´s Here! CES 2018 Opens with Game-Changing Innovation

- Business Wire
CESÂ® 2018 opened its doors today unveiling the next-generation of technology designed to improve our lives and address global challenges across a record-breaking show floor that spans more than 2.75 million net square feet of exhibit space and features more than 3,900 exhibitors, including some 900 startups. More than 20,000 products will launch at CES 2018 this week. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, CES 2018 runs through Friday, January 12, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
âThe future of innovation is on display this week at CES, with technology that will empower consumers and change our world for the better,â said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. âEvery major industry is represented here at CES 2018, with global brands and a record-number of startups unveiling products that will revolutionize how we live, work and play. From the latest in self-driving vehicles, smart cities, AI, sports tech, robotics, health and fitness tech and more, the innovation at CES 2018 will further global business and spur new jobs and new markets around the world.â
Intelâs CEO, Brian Krzanich, took the stage Monday evening for the preshow CES keynote to celebrate innovation and explore whatâs next for big data. â[Data is the] unseen driving force behind the next great wave of tech innovation,â he said. Intel will bring VR content to the upcoming Winter Olympics through its immersive media plan and True View platform, delivering the largest ever VR experience across 30 sports programs. Former NFL star Tony Romo joined the stage to further highlight how VR will transform the consumer experience for live sports, offering the potential to view from virtually any angle through 360-degree cameras, incredible data storage and super computing power. During his presentation, Krzanich also noted the recent opening of Intel Studios, a new workplace in Los Angeles, California to film, gave a live demo of an Intel-powered autonomous âhuman droneâ Volocopter and set a Guinness World Record with its Shooting Star Mini Drone show â the most advanced software fleet of 100 drones controlled without GPS by one pilot.
The day prior, CTAâs Steve Koenig and Lesley Rohrbaugh presented Tech Trends to Watch at CES 2018. They identified expected major CES trends such as ingredient technologies like AI and 5G that will permeate the product announcements, as well as native interfaces, smart cities, and digital therapeutics. They also announced the 2018 tech industry revenue at $351 billion dollars â a 3.9 percent increase over 2017. For the slides and more information, visit CTA.tech/salesandforecasts.
Tuesday evening featured the largest CES Unveiled in history. The official media event of CES 2018 spotlighted a record 204 exhibiting companies, including 72 startups from Eureka Park, the most startups ever showcased at CES Unveiled. Featuring the latest in AI, smart home, virtual reality, emotion sensing robots, Alexa-enabled mirrors, smart headphones, smart lighting and more, CES Unveiled provided more than 1,900 media with a sneak peak of the innovation launching this week at the show. The official CES Unveiled highlights reel can be viewed here.
CES Media Days featured two days of product announcements from companies both large and small. Kicking off a week filled with innovation, 29 companies hosted preshow press conferences, with product announcements including:
CES 2018 runs today through Friday, January 12. CES is open to members of the trade. Attendees must be 18 years of age. For the latest breaking news and product announcements, visit CES.tech.
Take a look at three new areas at CES 2018. High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com. See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies in the CES photo gallery.
Produced by the Consumer Technology Association, Inside CES 2018 â Trends and Takeaways provides a complete overview of the entirety of CES, including exclusive CTA research and trend analysis not available anywhere else. Ensure you understand the most important trends impacting the tech industry in the year ahead. Learn more andorder your copy today.
About CES:
CESÂ® is the worldÂ´s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the worldÂ´s business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)â¢ is the trade association representing the $351 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies â 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the worldâs best known brands â enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CESÂ® â the worldâs gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTAâs industry services.
