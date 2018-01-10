Legendary US Audio Brand Klipsch Chooses Frontier Solution with Google Assistant

- Business Wire
Frontier Smart Technologies, a leading supplier of digital audio solutions, announces that US audio brand KlipschÂ® has chosen Frontierâs smart audio platform to power its two new premium Google voice-enabled speakers.
Klipsch produces high performance speakers aimed at audiophiles and aficionados around the world. The company has partnered with Frontier to bring voice assistant capability, via the Google Assistant, to two of its leading models â Klipsch Heritage Wireless speakers âThe Oneâ and âThe Threeâ.
The One is a 30W stereo speaker - now with the Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, BluetoothÂ® wireless technology and an 8-hour rechargeable battery. It is a 2.1 semi-portable stereo speaker, and will be priced at $349. The Three (positioned as the Oneâs âbigger, badder brotherâ) is a table-top 2.1 stereo speaker with Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth 4.2 and 60 watts of home-filling power. The Three will be priced at $499.
Both models embody Klipschâs core principles of delivering the power, detail, and emotion of the live music experience into consumersâ homes using the latest audio technologies.
Frontierâs SmartSDK (voice-enabled streaming software solution) and Minuet hardware provide a complete multi-ecosystem platform for brands and manufacturers to develop voice-enabled audio devices which support the latest technologies, including Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, quickly and cost-effectively.
Frontier is one of a very small number of system integrators working with Google on this technology.
Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Smart Technologies, said:
âIt has been a pleasure partnering with the Klipsch team to design speakers with the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. Klipsch is renowned for its high-end, engineering driven approach and we are glad that Frontier has helped them bring these remarkable products to market in a timely way.â
Rob Standley, Vice President of Global Marketing and Product Development, Klipsch Group, Inc., said:
âFrontierâs technology, processes and customer support have been critical elements in enabling us to deliver, to very tight timelines, voice-enabled speakers which offer the high performance and emotional experience for which the Klipsch brand is internationally renowned.â
About Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited
Frontier Smart Technologies is the worldâs leading supplier of technology solutions for consumer audio devices. The company provides solutions for Digital Radio and voice-enabled Smart audio devices - from silicon through software to production-ready platform designs.Â Customers supplied by Frontier include Bose, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Hama, JBL, Marshall, Onkyo, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, UrbanEars, Yamaha, and many more.
Frontier Smart Technologies is a trademark or registered trademark of Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
About Klipsch
In 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor and acoustics pioneer, founded Klipsch Audio with the aim of bringing the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highlyÂ efficientÂ speaker designs and a thirst for engineering breakthroughs,Â Klipsch has become the great American loudspeaker company. Today,Â the companyâs audio products include speakers and headphones for almost any consumer or professional application.Â Klipsch Group, Inc.Â is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Company (NASDAQ: VOXX).
Klipsch is a trademark of Klipsch Group, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Chromecast built-in and Google Assistant are trademarks of Google Inc.
The BluetoothÂ® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such mark by Klipsch Group, Inc. is under license.
