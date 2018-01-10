Transphorm GaN Moves into PC Gaming Market with CORSAIR

- Business Wire
Transphorm Inc.âthe leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability and only qualified high voltage Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductorsâtoday confirmed that its GaN FETs are used in CORSAIRâs new AX1600i Power Supply Unit (PSU). CORSAIR supplies the gaming community with high-performance products used in custom PCs. The companyâs latest product establishes a new class of AC-to-DC PSUs, as it is the first to use GaN and achieves 99 percent efficiency. Transphormâs GaN increases the PSUâs power output by 6.5 percent in an 11 percent smaller package at the same temperature.
GaN: The New Edge
The AX1600i uses Transphormâs TPH3205WS 650V FETs in a bridgeless totem-pole power factor correction (PFC)âthe topology that complements GaNâs performance and efficiency potential. With an increase of 6 percent within this topology, CORSAIRâs PSU efficiency now earns a better-than an 80 PLUSÂ® Titanium rating. [Previous CORSAIR power supplies used Silicon (Si) superjunction (SJ) MOSFETs in a 2-phased interleaved PFC, reaching 93 percent efficiency.]
âOur objective was to take an already award-winning PSU and make it better,â explained Jon Gerow, PSU R&D Manager, CORSAIR. âWe aimed to maximize output from any PC running on a 115V mains. To do this, we had to adopt innovative methods and materials. Transphormâs GaN ultimately gave us the boost in performance, efficiency and size we wanted along with the high quality and reliability we needed to confidently release the AX1600i to our customers.â
After researching market-available GaN devices, CORSAIR chose Transphormâs FETs as they enabled the AX1600i to deliver new benchmarks compared to the previous AX1500i:
CORSAIR noted that Transphormâs packaging also played a role in its selection process. The TPH3205WS comes in a commonly used TO-247 package, reducing some design complexity.
âCORSAIRâs brand is built on products that give our customers a competitive edge, inside and outside of the gaming PC. And, Transphormâs GaN presented an invaluable opportunity to advance the PSUâto make it smaller, quieter, cooler, and, most importantly, more powerful,â added Gerow.
Collaboration: The Transphorm Edge
Transphormâs commitment to high quality and reliability extends beyond the technology. Gallium Nitride devices are higher frequency, sometimes requiring different design techniques than previously used with Si. The companyâs GaN experts collaborate regularly with customers to provide guidance and to identify areas of opportunity for future platform innovation and customer design resources.
Regarding the AX1600i project, Transphorm supported CORSAIR during both the prototyping and the design validation testing phases. CORSAIR tapped Transphormâs teams on the ground in Shenzhen, China, and California, U.S.
About CORSAIR
Founded in 1994, CORSAIR supplies high-performance products purchased primarily by PC gaming enthusiasts who build their own PCs or buy pre-assembled customized systems. The companyÂ´s award-winning products include fully-assembled PCs, DDR4 and DDR3 memory, computer cases, PC cooling products, gaming headsets, gaming keyboards, gaming mice, power supply units, USB flash drives, solid-state drives and system monitoring and control devices.
About Transphorm
Transphorm designs and manufactures the highest performance, highest reliability GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. Holding one of the largest IP portfolios (600+ patents), Transphorm innovates at every development stageâdesign, fabrication, device, application supportâto produce the only JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified FETs.
