ExaGrid, Provider of Hyper-converged Secondary Storage for Backup, Reports Record Quarterly Revenue for Q4-2017 and Record Annual Revenuefor 2017

ExaGridÂ®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, today announced record revenue for Q4 2017. ExaGrid grew over 20% from the same quarter a year ago as well as for the full year of 2017 over 2016. The company is growing faster than the overall market and continues to grow its market share position. Demonstrating growing demand on the part of enterprise IT environments for a superior solution thatâs also cost effective, ExaGrid achieved a record number of six-figure new customer opportunities in the 4th quarter.
âExaGrid had a strong record quarter in both North America and EMEA,â said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid. âWe continue to see record numbers of organizations â particularly the larger environments with hundreds of terabytes of data â migrate to ExaGridâs next generation approach because they are displeased and frustrated by the first generation inline/scale-up deduplication appliances as well as backup software with deduplication to disk. IT professionals that deal with the day-to-day complexities of data backup and recovery understand the unique value that ExaGridâs scale-out architecture with landing zone brings to their data center environment as well as the resulting impact that value has on the business as a whole. Not only does ExaGrid shorten backup windows, speed up restores, etc., but is often half the price of Dell EMC Data Domain, Veritas Appliances, or straight disk behind Commvault.â
ExaGrid is the only provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup that overcomes the three compute challenges of backup storage with data deduplication. All backup storage and backup software vendors reduce storage and bandwidth to varying degrees but are impaired by sluggish ingest rates due to the fact that they perform data deduplication âinline.â In addition, because they only store deduplicated data, restore speeds and VM boots are also very slow. Deduplication that is built into the backup software is far less aggressive, uses a larger amount of disk, and is much slower for backups and restores.
ExaGridâs ingest is 3 times faster - and restores/VM boots are up to 20 times faster - than its closest competitor. In addition, since each ExaGrid appliance that is added to an existing system brings compute with capacity, the backup window remains fixed in length even as data grows. Only ExaGrid uses a scale-out architecture with a unique loading zone, which addresses all of the scalability and performance challenges of backup storage. ExaGrid not only delivers the fastest backups and restores, but is the only solution that truly scales, provides a fixed length backup window as data grows, and eliminates forklift upgrades as well as product obsolescence.
For the year 2017, ExaGrid:
ExaGridâs published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 350, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These include a two-page narrative and customer quote, demonstrating how satisfied customers are with ExaGridâs unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but âit just works.â âThis demonstrates how satisfied customers are with ExaGridâs architectural approach, product, and customer support,â said Andrews.
About ExaGrid
ExaGrid provides hyper-converged secondary storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGridâs landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at www.exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.
ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
