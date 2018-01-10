330 43

ExaGrid, Provider of Hyper-converged Secondary Storage for Backup, Reports Record Quarterly Revenue for Q4-2017 and Record Annual Revenuefor 2017

10/01/2018 - 11:00

ExaGridÂ®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, today announced record revenue for Q4 2017. ExaGrid grew over 20% from the same quarter a year ago as well as for the full year of 2017 over 2016. The company is growing faster than the overall market and continues to grow its market share position. Demonstrating growing demand on the part of enterprise IT environments for a superior solution thatâs also cost effective, ExaGrid achieved a record number of six-figure new customer opportunities in the 4th quarter.

âExaGrid had a strong record quarter in both North America and EMEA,â said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid. âWe continue to see record numbers of organizations â particularly the larger environments with hundreds of terabytes of data â migrate to ExaGridâs next generation approach because they are displeased and frustrated by the first generation inline/scale-up deduplication appliances as well as backup software with deduplication to disk. IT professionals that deal with the day-to-day complexities of data backup and recovery understand the unique value that ExaGridâs scale-out architecture with landing zone brings to their data center environment as well as the resulting impact that value has on the business as a whole. Not only does ExaGrid shorten backup windows, speed up restores, etc., but is often half the price of Dell EMC Data Domain, Veritas Appliances, or straight disk behind Commvault.â

ExaGrid is the only provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup that overcomes the three compute challenges of backup storage with data deduplication. All backup storage and backup software vendors reduce storage and bandwidth to varying degrees but are impaired by sluggish ingest rates due to the fact that they perform data deduplication âinline.â In addition, because they only store deduplicated data, restore speeds and VM boots are also very slow. Deduplication that is built into the backup software is far less aggressive, uses a larger amount of disk, and is much slower for backups and restores.

ExaGridâs ingest is 3 times faster - and restores/VM boots are up to 20 times faster - than its closest competitor. In addition, since each ExaGrid appliance that is added to an existing system brings compute with capacity, the backup window remains fixed in length even as data grows. Only ExaGrid uses a scale-out architecture with a unique loading zone, which addresses all of the scalability and performance challenges of backup storage. ExaGrid not only delivers the fastest backups and restores, but is the only solution that truly scales, provides a fixed length backup window as data grows, and eliminates forklift upgrades as well as product obsolescence.

For the year 2017, ExaGrid:

achieved a record bookings and revenue year

achieved a record number of six-figure new customer opportunities

opened offices in the Czech Republic, Israel, and Australia in addition to its offices in the UK, Germany, France, Nordics, Benelux, Singapore, and other international territories

was voted SVC Awardsâ âProduct of the Year, Hyper-converged Backup and Recoveryâ

was rated âRecommended Deduplicating Backup Applianceâ in DCIGâs 2018 buyerâs guide

Advanced its strategic relationship with Veeam

ExaGridâs published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 350, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These include a two-page narrative and customer quote, demonstrating how satisfied customers are with ExaGridâs unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but âit just works.â âThis demonstrates how satisfied customers are with ExaGridâs architectural approach, product, and customer support,â said Andrews.

