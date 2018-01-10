BioClin Therapeutics Appoints Graeme Currie, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer and Esteban (Steve) Abella, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

- Business Wire
BioClin Therapeutics, Inc. (BioClin), a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing a first-in-class anti-FGFR3 (fibroblast growth factor receptor 3) monoclonal antibody to treat solid tumors, specifically metastatic bladder cancer, announced today the appointments of Graeme Currie, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer and Esteban (Steve) Abella, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. This build out of the executive team follows the closing of a $30 million Series B financing announced last year.
Dr. Currie has over 25 years of drug development experience in both pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, having held senior leadership roles at Dynavax Technologies Corp., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sepracor Inc. and PDL Biopharma.
Dr. Abella has been actively involved in cancer clinical trials research for nearly 30 years, most recently at Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Amgen, Inc.
âGraeme and Steve are tremendous additions to our team,â said Stephen Lau, Chief Executive Officer of BioClin. âTheir experience in building and leading organizations, combined with their extensive work in developing and commercializing products that address important patient needs will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of growth.â
âI am thrilled to join BioClin at this important time during the companyâs evolution,â said Graeme Currie, Ph.D, BioClinâs Chief Operating Officer. âDeveloping and implementing the clinical development strategy and planning for registrational studies for B-701 for metastatic bladder cancer is our top priority. I look forward to helping advance this important therapeutic.â
âI am excited to join this team of professionals who are scientifically driven to improve treatment options for patients,â saidÂ Steve Abella, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of BioClin. âI was impressed by the teamâs expertise and energy, and I look forward to taking a leadership role in shaping BioClinâs clinical development strategy as we advance B-701 in the clinic.â
Graeme Currie was most recently Vice President of Clinical Science and Operations at Dynavax Technologies Corp. Prior to that, he spent six years at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as the Vice President of Clinical Project Management and Operations and oversaw operations for 16 molecules and multiple therapeutic areas. During his tenure, Graeme was closely associated with the development programs for EyleaÂ® for Wet AMD and DME, PraluentÂ® for hypercholesterolemia and DupixentÂ® for Atopic Dermatitis. Prior to Regeneron, Graeme was Vice President of Clinical Operations at Sepracor Inc. and at PDL Biopharma. Graeme also spent 6 years as a Director at Gilead Sciences Inc., working in Hepatitis developing Hepseraâ¢ for Chronic Hepatitis B. Prior to Gilead, he had roles at IPSEN Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Glaxo Wellcome. Graeme received a BSc from the University of Salford, and a Ph.D. in Oncology from Aston University.
Esteban (Steve) Abella has been actively involved in cancer clinical trials research for nearly 30 years including most recently at Gilead Sciences Inc. At Gilead, Steve was a Senior Director leading non-hodgkinâs lymphoma and leukemia efforts, as well as serving as a core member of the oncology senior leadership team. Prior to that, he served as the Executive Director at Amgen Inc., predominately responsible for the white cell franchise (NeulastaÂ®/NeupogenÂ®) global development efforts across clinical research and medical affairs. His clinical experiences prior to joining industry include 15 years in academic oncology, serving as Professor of Pediatric Oncology, and Medicine at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, focused on stem cell transplantation and oncology clinical trials. Steve completed his fellowship and residency training at Wayne State University School of Medicine after graduating with a degree in medicine from the Universidad Central del Este. He attended the University of Pennsylvania for undergraduate studies.
About BioClin Therapeutics, Inc.
BioClin Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologics to address medical conditions in areas of high unmet need. The company is focused on FGFR3 (fibroblast growth factor receptor 3), a driver mutation in metastatic bladder cancer and potentially other cancers. The companyâs lead program, B-701, is the only targeted biologic specific for FGFR3 in clinical development. BioClin has ongoing clinical studies in metastatic bladder cancer using multiple therapeutic approaches (as B-701 monotherapy, and in combination therapies with standard-of-care chemotherapy, as well as with pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor).
For more information, please visit BioClinâs website: www.bioclintherapeutics.com
