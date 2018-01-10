Turk Telekom and P.I. Works Recognized for Excellence at Global Telecom Awards with C-SON Powered Managed Services

- Business Wire
Now in its 5th year, the 2017 Global Telecoms Awards were hosted in London on November 2, 2017 with the attendance of industryâs most influential companies. In this prominent event P.I. Works and Turk Telekom won the âHonorable Mention Awardâ in the âManaged Services Innovation of the Yearâ category with the revolutionary âCentralized SON Powered Managed Servicesâ project. The project scope includes the planning, management and optimization of the radio and transmission access networks.
Turk Telekom CTO Cengiz Dogan said âTurk Telekom has set itself the mission of offering the high quality and economic services to its customers through integrated communication solutions. P.I. Worksâ Centralized SON Powered Managed Services has been a key driver of operational efficiency, leading to superior subscriber experience through automated network operations. This is a significant achievement that we are all proud of.â
P.I. Works CEO BaÅar AkpÄ±nar said âAs opposed to traditional managed services, P.I. Works leverages its uSON platform, which provides fully-automated centralized SON functionality as a single, integrated solution for mobile network planning, management and optimization. Our expert engineers along with our product help Turk Telekom manage its multi-vendor and multi-technology network in a more intelligent way. The award is well received and appreciated as an accomplishment of our quality work, and it motivates our teams to work towards higher standards.â
About
http://www.piworks.net/Insight/News/71/turk-telekom-and-pi-works-recognized-for-excellence-at-global-telecom-awards
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005067/en/
James Franco ha respondido a las acusaciones de acoso sexual realizadas por tres actrices tras ganar el Globo de Oro a Mejor Actor de comedia …
La automovilística surcoreana Hyundai y la compañía tecnológica estadounidense Cisco han anunciado el desarrollo de la siguiente …
La Consejería de Educación de la Comunidad de Madrid está indagando si la circular que se ha remitido a dos centros concertados de la …
Primero fue Coutinho. Salvo sorpresa, le seguirá Yerry Mina. Ahora le podría tocar a Luan. Este joven mediapunta del Vitoria brasileño (18 …
El frío polar que recorre medio mundo ha dejado una inusual imagen en Carolina del Norte y una lección de biología sobre el comportamiento …
Una alerta de bomba en la Terminal 2 del aeropuerto de Sofía, capital de Bulgaria, ha obligado a evacuar este lunes a los pasajeros. La …
Un colectivo de mujeres, entre ellas la actriz francesa Catherine Deneuve, publicó este martes una tribuna en Francia para "defender la …
Los modelos de Volkswagen Arteon, T-Roc y Polo y los Volvo XC60, Opel Crossland X, Subaru XV y Subaru Impreza han sido seleccionados por el …
El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar ha vuelto a cambiar de trabajo y lo ha hecho de la mano de Juan Picón. El exdirigente …
Las transferencias de turismos y todoterrenos usados se situaron en 1,9 millones de unidades el año pasado, lo que supone un incremento del …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Londres 2026: 13 rascacielos más
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens