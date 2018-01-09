330 43

Zloadr Announces DocTailor: A Customisable Legal Smart Contract Platform

9/01/2018 - 13:00

- Business Wire

Zloadr, the crypto publishing platform, has announced the release of a new technology known as DocTailor, which is tailored towards individuals and organisations seeking to produce legally binding smart contracts on the blockchain. This technology is designed to bridge the gap between non-crypto businesses and cryptocurrency holders.

With cryptocurrency heading towards a staggering a trillion in market cap, and predicted to climb further in the next few years, itâs an exciting time for crypto companies around the world. For Zloadr, a company that has already successfully established itself as a cornerstone for providing news to the crypto community, the release of this platform demonstrates a clear commitment to providing pioneering blockchain technologies to the African continent.

The DocTailor platform will be used solely to enable the creation of customisable legal smart contracts. Users of the platform will be able to select, find and replace clauses from standard legal document templates, from a database created by legal professionals. With these resources, users will be able to easily create and send tailor-made legal documents on the blockchain with the implementation of a smart contract.

Currently, creating unique legal smart contracts is time consuming and costly, particularly for users with no developer experience or little understanding of how to receive cryptocurrency, or properly utilise blockchain technology. Zloadrâs new platform will solve this problem by creating a whole new avenue for businesses that require legal contracts and agreements.

DocTailor will utilise Zloadr (ZDR) tokens, which are already on exchanges such as EtherDelta. ZDR tokens will be the sole designated means of payment on the platform, giving users access to DocTime where they can utilise features and clauses used in the creation of legal smart contracts.

"The platform will reinvent the current status quo in the legal industry, by effectively and securely bridging the gap between non-crypto businesses and an ever expanding crypto economy," says Sam Enrico Williams, Founder of Zloadr and DocTailor. "ZDR token holders will benefit from a 5% revenue distribution at the end of every quarter for holding onto their ZDR tokens too."

A list of the core features that will allow users to create contracts, and effectively grow revenues to their current non-crypto and crypto businesses, can be found on the current website of the platform, at doctailor.com.

About DocTailor

DocTailor is a unique customisable smart legal contract platform, which allows lawyers, individuals and organisations to send and create legal tailor-made smart contracts and agreements on the blockchain without developer experience.

About Zloadr

Zloadr is the first viral digital news publishing platform on the blockchain powered by influencers. Zloadr distributes content and grows income for content creators around the world.

