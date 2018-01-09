Empresas y finanzas
Frontier SmartSDK Adds Support for Apple AirPlay 2

9/01/2018 - 13:00

Business Wire

Frontier Smart Technologies, a leading supplier of digital audio technologies, today announced it is adding support for AirPlay 2 to its SmartSDK. The company will be previewing its AirPlay 2 implementation at this yearâs CES.

The Frontier SmartSDK is an advanced and flexible multi-ecosystem software solution, which supports the latest audio technologies, including AirPlay 2. Together with Frontierâs Minuet hardware platform, it enables third party brands and manufacturers to develop smart audio products quickly and cost-effectively.

AirPlay 2 introduces multi-room audio playback from iOS devices to enabled speakers with a simple tap or by asking Siri. AirPlay 2 also offers a superior user experience with latency reductions and responsiveness improvements; it also provides a higher level of buffering, which allows audio to keep playing if users temporarily move out of Wi-Fi range.

Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Smart Technologies, said:

âWe are excited to bring AirPlay 2 support to Frontierâs SmartSDK. For third party brands, this functionality will allow speakers to be seamlessly controlled from an iPhone or iPad using the Apple Music or Podcasts apps, by asking Siri, and in third party apps which support AirPlay. This will be an important differentiator in the increasingly competitive Smart Audio space.â

About Frontier Smart Technologies Limited

Frontier is the worldâs leading supplier of technology solutions for digital radio and smart audio products. Frontierâs audio products offer solutions for DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio and Wi-Fi enabled wireless speakers and soundbars - from silicon through software to production-ready platform designs.Â Customers supplied by Frontier Smart Technologies include Bose, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Hama, JBL, Marshall, Onkyo, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, Yamaha, UrbanEars and many more.

Frontier Smart Technologies is a trademark or registered trademark of Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

AirPlay 2 is a trademark of Apple Inc.

