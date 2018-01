330 43

Jeff Henderson Joins Lumileds as SVP of Corporate Development

9/01/2018 - 12:30

Lumileds announced the appointment of Jeff Henderson as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, effective January 8. Henderson has over 25 years of experience in numerous executive roles, most recently at Keysight Technologies.

“As our business continues to scale, Jeff will be critical to our long-term development as he will be responsible for facilitating the process of defining, supporting and executing upon our corporate growth strategy,” said Mark Adams, CEO of Lumileds.

Prior to joining Lumileds, Henderson was at Keysight Technologies, where he was responsible for leading Corporate Development for the $4B electronic equipment, software and services business, which spun out of Agilent Technologies in 2014. Henderson has a BSEE from Auburn University, an MBA from Santa Clara University and an Executive MBA from Boston University, specializing in strategic leadership change.

“My passion is helping businesses grow and maintain relationships that are vital to our company’s success. I look forward to working with the Lumileds team to generate ideas and opportunities to help accelerate growth,” added Henderson.

About Lumileds

For automotive, mobile, IoT and illumination companies who require innovative lighting solutions, Lumileds is a global leader employing more than 9,000 team members operating in over 30 countries. Lumileds partners with its customers to push the boundaries of light.

To learn more about our portfolio of lighting solutions, visit lumileds.com.

