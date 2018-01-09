330 43

USB-IF Introduces Fast Charging to Expand its Certified USB Charger Initiative

USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the support organization for the advancement and adoption of USB technology, today announced the expansion of its Certified USB Charger Compliance and Logo Program to include Certified USB Fast Chargers. Certified USB Fast Chargers support the Programmable Power Supply (PPS) feature of the USB Power Delivery 3.0 specification.

The USB-IF Certified USB Charger Initiative was first announced in August 2016 to provide a universal charger for the evolving device and computing markets. The Certified USB Charger Initiative aims to increase the reusability and sharing of chargers across all compliant USB Type-Câ¢ devices, reduce electronic waste in landfills, and provide a reliable and easy to use charging solution for consumers. USB-IF anticipates USB Fast Charging to become the de facto industry standard for charging.

âThere are tons of chargers available for people to buy, either online or in almost any store, and itâs hard to know which one to choose,â said Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF President and COO. âWe want to take the guesswork out of buying a compliant USB charger. Next time youâre shopping, look for the USB-IF certified logos and youâll know youâre getting a reliable charger that will work with all of your phones, tablets and other devices.â

âA major tenet of USB-IF is listening to developers and OEMs that are adopting our specs in real-time and then using their feedback to shape revisions or new initiatives to meet industry needs,â said Rahman Ismail, USB-IF CTO. âCertified USB Fast Chargers are a direct result of this process. We wanted to help accommodate international regulations that require better energy management and to add a feature benefit that is passed directly to the user.â

Non-compliant chargers, whether USB or otherwise, pose a risk to the functionality and interoperability of electronics. USB-IF compliance means that products have met the highest USB standards in the industry, were certified to be compliant to the appropriate specifications and have been tested for interoperability with other USB products. USB-IF certification is one step towards OEMâs developing great products; however it is not a substitute or replacement for local, state, federal or international safety regulations or agencies. Companies are reminded to allocate the necessary resources to build compliant products and submit them for testing by the USB-IF Compliance Program to achieve USB-IF certification. To learn more about the Certified USB Charger Compliance and Logo Program now including Fast Chargers, please visit www.usb.org.

About USB-IF

The non-profit USB Implementers Forum, Inc. was formed to provide a support organization and forum for the advancement and adoption of USB technology as defined in the USB specifications. The USB-IF facilitates the development of high-quality compatible USB devices through its logo and compliance program, and promotes the benefits of USB and the quality of products that have passed compliance testing. Further information, including postings of the most recent product and technology announcements, is available by visiting the USB-IF website at www.usb.org.

USB Type-Câ¢ and USB-Câ¢ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

