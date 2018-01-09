Novaliq Establishes U.S. Subsidiary in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Strengthen Its Presence in the Growing U.S. Eye Care Market

- Business Wire
Novaliq GmbH, a specialty pharmaceutical company with a disruptive drug delivery platform that transforms poorly soluble drugs into effective therapeutics for ophthalmology, today announced the formation of its new subsidiary, Novaliq Inc., which will be located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.
As an emerging leader in the field of ophthalmology, Novaliq is currently pursuing two late-stage clinical trials in the United States:
The new Cambridge-based office will be headed by Novaliqâs founder and current chief innovation officer (CIO), Bernhard GÃ¼nther. Mr. GÃ¼nther will build the new U.S. organization to leverage the advantages and the potential of the water-free EyeSolÂ® drug delivery technology and innovative products in the U.S. Novaliq Inc. is a 100% subsidiary of Novaliq GmbH.
âOver the past two years, Novaliq has gained significant momentum,â says Mr. GÃ¼nther.Â âWith the opening of our new U.S. subsidiary, we can better serve the important and growing U.S. eye care market. I am excited to take on this new challenge and to lead the internationalization of the Novaliq group.â
âAs a leader in DED with first and best-in-class products, we see our role in redefining how this disease is treated,â says Christian Roesky, PhD, CEO of Novaliq GmbH.Â âIn the U.S., more than 16 million patients are diagnosed with DED; however, only approximately 10 percent are being treated. This significant gap is a clear indication that new DED therapies are needed. A strong presence in the United States will assist us to better serve this vital pharma market.â
About Novaliq â Founded in 2007, Novaliq GmbH is a Heidelberg-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on ophthalmology. Its mission is to transform poorly soluble drugs into effective ocular therapeutics for both the front and the back of the eye. Novaliqâs proprietary EyeSolÂ® technology enhances the topical bio-availability, stability and safety of traditionally insoluble or unstable drugs improving the delivery, efficacy and convenience of treatments for ocular surface diseases, including dry eye through preservative-free and multi-dose formulations. Novaliq has developed a tiered and long-term sustainable dry eye family of truly differentiated products that addresses the different needs of dry eye patients. The companyâs most advanced products are NovaTearsÂ® with CE-approval marketed under the brand name EvoTearsÂ® in Europe, and NovaTearsÂ®+Omega-3, which was just recently CE-approved in Europe. CyclASolÂ®, a second-generation prescription drug, is currently in pivotal phase of clinical development. More on www.novaliq.com
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006259/en/
