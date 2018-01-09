330 43

Analogix´s Turnkey VR Solutions Power the Industry´s Newest Wave of Tethered VR Headsets

9/01/2018 - 11:00

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. today announced that its dedicated family of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) display controllers, the SlimPortÂ® ANX753x, has been implemented in the recently launched tethered VR head mounted displays (HMD) such as the Microsoft Windows 10 Mixed Reality headsets.

With DisplayPort 1.4 input, 16-DSI lanes per device, and support for HDCP 2.2/1.4 high-bandwidth digital content protection, the ANX753x family of DisplayPortâ¢ to Quad MIPI-DSI controllers drive the high resolutions required by todayâs most performant VR HMDs at up to 120 frames per second (FPS). They can be used in USB-Câ¢ and non-USB-C applications and can manipulate a variety of video scan modes.

âWe are working closely with VR headset makers as well as VR display panel manufacturers to ensure interoperability and provide high-performance turnkey solutions that are fully compliant to industry standards,â said Michael Ching, vice president of marketing for Analogix. âWith a long experience in DisplayPort, our technology and product roadmap enable future generations of VR headsets to have the power and pixels of a true high-end VR experience.â

The ANX753x is part of a comprehensive suite of commercial VR products designed to address current and future needs of the entire VR data communication channel, enabling reliable and high-performance transmission of video, data, and power between the VR source and the HMD. Analogixâs suite of VR solutions also includes:

Highly-integrated port controller solutions for VR HMD designs which require USB-C ports. The ANX7327, a USB-PD 3.0 port controller with an integrated de-mux supporting switching at data rates of up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps), can be used in conjunction with the ANX753x family.

Single-chip bridge solutions and re-timer with integrated USB-C switch solutions for VR system designs using legacy interfaces, such as HDMI and standard DisplayPort, and needing to connect to USB-C: HDMI 2.0 + USB 3.1 to USBC Adapter (ANX7688 bridge) DisplayPort 1.4 + USB 3.1 to USB-C Adapter (ANX7440 re-timer with USB-C switch)

Signal integrity 10 Gbps re-timer solutions for USB-C cable extenders implemented in active VR cables with extended lengths (ANX7440, ANX7496, ANX7490).

About Analogix Semiconductor

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductors for the digital multimedia market, from portable devices such as smartphones, notebooks, and VR head mounted displays, to large, high-definition TVs and high-end graphics cards. Analogix is the market leader in providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor solutions for DisplayPort under its SlimPort brand, including high-speed signal conditioners, and an industry leader in mobile display controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller solutions. The DisplayPort standard is an innovative, packetized digital interface for high-resolution video and audio that was developed by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). SlimPort branded products are compliant with DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP), and DisplayPort Alternate Mode over the USB Type-C connector.

