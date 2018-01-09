Analogix´s Turnkey VR Solutions Power the Industry´s Newest Wave of Tethered VR Headsets

- Business Wire
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. today announced that its dedicated family of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) display controllers, the SlimPortÂ® ANX753x, has been implemented in the recently launched tethered VR head mounted displays (HMD) such as the Microsoft Windows 10 Mixed Reality headsets.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005089/en/
Analogixâs turnkey VR solutions power the industryâs newest wave of tethered VR headsets (Graphic: Business Wire)
With DisplayPort 1.4 input, 16-DSI lanes per device, and support for HDCP 2.2/1.4 high-bandwidth digital content protection, the ANX753x family of DisplayPortâ¢ to Quad MIPI-DSI controllers drive the high resolutions required by todayâs most performant VR HMDs at up to 120 frames per second (FPS). They can be used in USB-Câ¢ and non-USB-C applications and can manipulate a variety of video scan modes.
âWe are working closely with VR headset makers as well as VR display panel manufacturers to ensure interoperability and provide high-performance turnkey solutions that are fully compliant to industry standards,â said Michael Ching, vice president of marketing for Analogix. âWith a long experience in DisplayPort, our technology and product roadmap enable future generations of VR headsets to have the power and pixels of a true high-end VR experience.â
The ANX753x is part of a comprehensive suite of commercial VR products designed to address current and future needs of the entire VR data communication channel, enabling reliable and high-performance transmission of video, data, and power between the VR source and the HMD. Analogixâs suite of VR solutions also includes:
Product demonstrations are taking place during this weekâs CESÂ® 2018, at Analogixâs booth #20539 in LVCC South Hall 1.
About Analogix Semiconductor
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductors for the digital multimedia market, from portable devices such as smartphones, notebooks, and VR head mounted displays, to large, high-definition TVs and high-end graphics cards. Analogix is the market leader in providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor solutions for DisplayPort under its SlimPort brand, including high-speed signal conditioners, and an industry leader in mobile display controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller solutions. The DisplayPort standard is an innovative, packetized digital interface for high-resolution video and audio that was developed by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). SlimPort branded products are compliant with DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP), and DisplayPort Alternate Mode over the USB Type-C connector.
For more information visit www.analogix.com and www.slimport.com, follow us on Twitter @Analogix and @SlimPortConnect, or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Analogix and SlimPort are trademarks or registered trademarks of Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005089/en/
El nuevo BMW M5 ha establecido un nuevo récord Guinness al recorrer 374 kilómetros derrapando en círculos durante ocho horas seguidas. La …
La polémica de los fichajes está servida en un Real Madrid en el que Zinedine Zidane se ha parapetado en su actual plantilla para no pedir …
James Franco ha respondido a las acusaciones de acoso sexual realizadas por tres actrices tras ganar el Globo de Oro a Mejor Actor de comedia …
La automovilística surcoreana Hyundai y la compañía tecnológica estadounidense Cisco han anunciado el desarrollo de la siguiente …
La Consejería de Educación de la Comunidad de Madrid está indagando si la circular que se ha remitido a dos centros concertados de la …
Primero fue Coutinho. Salvo sorpresa, le seguirá Yerry Mina. Ahora le podría tocar a Luan. Este joven mediapunta del Vitoria brasileño (18 …
El frío polar que recorre medio mundo ha dejado una inusual imagen en Carolina del Norte y una lección de biología sobre el comportamiento …
Una alerta de bomba en la Terminal 2 del aeropuerto de Sofía, capital de Bulgaria, ha obligado a evacuar este lunes a los pasajeros. La …
Un colectivo de mujeres, entre ellas la actriz francesa Catherine Deneuve, publicó este martes una tribuna en Francia para "defender la …
Las transferencias de turismos y todoterrenos usados se situaron en 1,9 millones de unidades el año pasado, lo que supone un incremento del …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Londres 2026: 13 rascacielos más
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens