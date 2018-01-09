330 43

Tigo Releases New TS4 Product as the Most Cost-effective Rapid Shutdown Solution With Powerline Communication

9/01/2018 - 10:40

- Business Wire

TigoÂ®, pioneer of the Smart Modular Flex MLPE platform, today announced its new TS4-F (Fire Safety) to join the current TS4 Platform of integrated and retrofit/add-on junction box covers. As the most cost-effective rapid shutdown solution in the TS4 Platform, the TS4-F will accompany the family of products in the form of integrated PV modules by manufacturers worldwide. Consult your preferred PV module supplier or visit Tigoâs website for the new "integrated TS4-F" or "retrofit/add-on TS4-R-F," available in Q1 2018.

TigoÂ´s new TS4-F (Fire Safety) is the TS4 PlatformÂ´s most cost-effective rapid shutdown solution that pairs with integrated modular junction box bases and retrofit/add-on bases. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the TS4 Platform, the TS4-F utilizes the Ultra-High Definition Core (UHD-Core) and supports any PV module up to 475W with voltage up to 90V and current up to 12A. Furthermore, TS4-F uniquely supports the SunSpec Alliance signaling specification with powerline communication (PLC) and will work with any SunSpec-compliant rapid shutdown initiator. Tigo tested compatibility with multiple inverter suppliers â including SMA - and will continue to expand its compliant inverter portfolio.

The highlights of TS4-F include:

NEC 690.12 2017 Rapid Shutdown solution

Compatible with all modules up to 475W

Supports SunSpec Alliance rapid shutdown specifications

Compatible with all SunSpec initiators

Module-level deactivation

Automatic or manual shutdown

Over-temperature and over-voltage protection

Patent protected

Easy installation

UHD-Core technology for superior performance

UL-certified pending

Available as a PV module integrated and retrofit/add-solution

"TS4-F was developed to offer our customers the first patent-protected MLPE in the market that supports SunSpec Alliance signaling specifications," says Zvi Alon, CEO at Tigo. "For PV system owners who wish to address only the mandatory shutdown needs and do not require optimization or monitoring, the TS4-F provides a certified, cost-effective rapid shutdown solution with all the safety features of the TS4 Platform."

WhatÂ´s the difference between TS4-F (Fire Safety) and TS4-S (Safety)?

TigoÂ´s TS4-F and TS4-S are both rapid shutdown devices, however TS4-F is a PLC SunSpec-compliant signaling while TS4-S uses wireless signaling. TS4-F requires an initiator to comply with the rapid shutdown requirements while TS4-S uses TigoÂ´s CCA and Gateway to transmit a rapid shutdown signal. TS4-F cost-effectively targets rapid shutdown while TS4-S includes module-level monitoring with rapid shutdown. Both TS4-F and TS4-S are patent-protected.

Tigoâs TS4-F is ready to ship as an integrated solution with module manufacturers worldwide. For price and delivery call +1.408.402.0802 ext. 1, email sales@tigoenergy.com, or visit www.tigoenergy.com.

About Tigo

Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semi-conductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. TigoÂ´s vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, across Europe, Japan, China, Australia and the Middle East. Learn more at www.tigoenergy.com.

