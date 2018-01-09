330 43

ARKAMYS and ImmerVision Deliver True-to-Life Immersive Video andAudio Experiences

9/01/2018 - 10:40

- Business Wire

CES 2018: ARKAMYS, pioneer in spatialized audio, has integrated its spatialized sound recording and playback with ImmerVision Enables 2.0 technology, enabling device and product manufacturers to offer capture and playback of synchronized 360-degree video and audio for true-to-life immersive experiences.

ImmerVision panomorph lens design and image processing generates high-resolution super-wide-angle images without distortion, even with low light. ARKAMYS VR-Capture transforms built-in microphone inputs into spatialized audio with Ambisonic 360 audio, and VR-Play accurately replays that audio from its source position in 3D space.

ImmerVision Enables 2.0 technology uses Dynamic Markers to deliver data-rich video streams containing device and user data. This patented technology combines panomorph-enabled camera data and ARKAMYS sound positioning data to create stabilized, synchronized, stitched, and fused video and audio, for immersive 360-degree experiences in real-time.

The Acer Holo360 is the first ImmerVision/ARKAMYS enabled product and ships in January 2018. Viewers watching Holo360 recordings enjoy 360 video and ambisonic audio synchronized to their movement and position to reproduce the moment exactly as it happened.

Pascale Nini, ImmerVision President and CEO said âWith ImmerVision Enables 2.0 augmented streams, ARKAMYS is adding true immersive sound to high-quality 360Â° panomorph video for richer stories.â

Philippe Tour, ARKAMYS CEO added âThis best-of-breed immersive video and audio solution is ideal for mobile and automotive applications in which ARKAMYS spatialized audio improves the user experience.â

About ARKAMYS

Worldwide leader in audio signal processing, ARKAMYS creates innovative software and services for the automotive, mobile phone, virtual reality and connected objects industries.

Its sound experts are renowned in 3D audio, voice processing, and sound rendering. ARKAMYS cutting-edge solutions optimize the speech intelligibility and audio quality of consumer electronics product.

www.arkamys.com

About ImmerVision

ImmerVision empowers you to see more and see better by leading innovation in wide-angle optics and imaging technology. Combining patented wide-angle panomorph lenses with data-augmented and AI-ready imaging algorithms, we enable vision for any device and any application.

www.immervisionenables.com

