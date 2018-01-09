ARKAMYS and ImmerVision Deliver True-to-Life Immersive Video andAudio Experiences

- Business Wire
CES 2018: ARKAMYS, pioneer in spatialized audio, has integrated its spatialized sound recording and playback with ImmerVision Enables 2.0 technology, enabling device and product manufacturers to offer capture and playback of synchronized 360-degree video and audio for true-to-life immersive experiences.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005056/en/
ImmerVision panomorph lens design and image processing generates high-resolution super-wide-angle images without distortion, even with low light. ARKAMYS VR-Capture transforms built-in microphone inputs into spatialized audio with Ambisonic 360 audio, and VR-Play accurately replays that audio from its source position in 3D space.
ImmerVision Enables 2.0 technology uses Dynamic Markers to deliver data-rich video streams containing device and user data. This patented technology combines panomorph-enabled camera data and ARKAMYS sound positioning data to create stabilized, synchronized, stitched, and fused video and audio, for immersive 360-degree experiences in real-time.
The Acer Holo360 is the first ImmerVision/ARKAMYS enabled product and ships in January 2018. Viewers watching Holo360 recordings enjoy 360 video and ambisonic audio synchronized to their movement and position to reproduce the moment exactly as it happened.
Pascale Nini, ImmerVision President and CEO said âWith ImmerVision Enables 2.0 augmented streams, ARKAMYS is adding true immersive sound to high-quality 360Â° panomorph video for richer stories.â
Philippe Tour, ARKAMYS CEO added âThis best-of-breed immersive video and audio solution is ideal for mobile and automotive applications in which ARKAMYS spatialized audio improves the user experience.â
About ARKAMYS
Worldwide leader in audio signal processing, ARKAMYS creates innovative software and services for the automotive, mobile phone, virtual reality and connected objects industries.
Its sound experts are renowned in 3D audio, voice processing, and sound rendering. ARKAMYS cutting-edge solutions optimize the speech intelligibility and audio quality of consumer electronics product.
About ImmerVision
ImmerVision empowers you to see more and see better by leading innovation in wide-angle optics and imaging technology. Combining patented wide-angle panomorph lenses with data-augmented and AI-ready imaging algorithms, we enable vision for any device and any application.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005056/en/
La forma del agua, Tres anuncios en las afueras, The darkest hour y Dunkerque figuran entre las películas candidatas a los premios de cine …
Nissan ha anunciado que dejará de producir sus modelos Pulsar y NV200 para pasajeros (Evalia) en su fábrica de la Zona Franca de Barcelona …
¿A que a nadie se le ocurre salir a la calle en pleno invierno, con tiempo desapacible y temperaturas gélidas, vestido con camiseta y …
El añil o índigo es el color más ampliamente usado para dar a las prendas vaqueras su característico tono azul, pero es bastante …
Zidane atraviesa un momento complicado en el Real Madrid. Acaba de cumplir dos años desde que llegó al banquillo merengue y tras 24 meses …
Los recursos de algunos mandatarios políticos para evitar preguntas comprometidas de la prensa parecen ser inagotables. Del plasma de Rajoy …
La Audiencia Provincial de Burgos ha ratificado la prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para los tres exjugadores de la Arandina …
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto una investigación por una violación a una mujer el 28 de diciembre en Sant Andreu de Llavaneres …
La surcoreana Kia ha anunciado hoy en la feria tecnológica de Las Vegas (Nevada, EEUU) que en 2025 ofrecerá dentro de su gama 16 vehículos …
El tenista español Rafa Nadal volvió este martes a las pistas en el Kooyong Classic, un torneo de exhibición previo al Abierto de …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Deporte en los mejores gimnasios
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens