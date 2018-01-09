Maxion Wheels to Open New Passenger Car Aluminum Wheel Plant in Pune,India

- Business Wire
MaxionWheels, the worldâs largest wheel manufacturer, announced today the formation of a new legal entity, Maxion Wheels Aluminum India Private Limited, as a key step in its plan to develop and produce up to four million light vehicle aluminum wheels annually in India. The Company has secured property in Pune, India and will initially build a 25,000 square meters manufacturing plant with annual capacity of two million wheels beginning production expected for the third quarter of 2019. Additional land was also purchased for a plant expansion that will increase annual capacity to four million wheels in the coming years.
âMaxion Wheels is committed to serving its customersâ growing demand for light vehicle aluminum wheels, especially in India where market growth is outpacing available capacity,â said Pieter Klinkers, Chief Executive Officer, Maxion Wheels. âWeâve been in India for more than 20 years, providing original equipment manufacturers with light and commercial vehicle steel wheels. Weâre pleased to satisfy our global customersâ growing request that we bring our recognized global aluminum wheel expertise to India, and we are excited about the opportunity our new plant will afford us to strengthen our global footprint and strategically expand our presence in the region.â
The new wholly-owned operation, expected to initially bring more than 500 new jobs to the region, will produce low pressure die cast aluminum wheels with a high-end wheel finish.
A groundbreaking (Bhoomi Pooja) ceremony for customers, employees, and local dignitaries is scheduled for February 19, 2018.
ABOUT MAXION WHEELS
Maxion Wheels, a division of IOCHPE-MAXION S.A., is a leading wheel manufacturer for passenger cars, light trucks, buses, commercial trucks and trailers. The Company also produces wheels for agriculture and military vehicles, as well as other off-highway applications. With more than 100 years of wheel-making experience and 10,000 employees globally, Maxion is the worldÂ´s largest wheel manufacturer, producing 56 million wheels per year. The Company serves its global OEM customers from 28 locations in 15 countries on five continents, and has state-of-the-art technical centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia. To learn more, please visit Maxion Wheelsâ website at www.maxionwheels.com.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005367/en/
La forma del agua, Tres anuncios en las afueras, The darkest hour y Dunkerque figuran entre las películas candidatas a los premios de cine …
Nissan ha anunciado que dejará de producir sus modelos Pulsar y NV200 para pasajeros (Evalia) en su fábrica de la Zona Franca de Barcelona …
¿A que a nadie se le ocurre salir a la calle en pleno invierno, con tiempo desapacible y temperaturas gélidas, vestido con camiseta y …
El añil o índigo es el color más ampliamente usado para dar a las prendas vaqueras su característico tono azul, pero es bastante …
Zidane atraviesa un momento complicado en el Real Madrid. Acaba de cumplir dos años desde que llegó al banquillo merengue y tras 24 meses …
Los recursos de algunos mandatarios políticos para evitar preguntas comprometidas de la prensa parecen ser inagotables. Del plasma de Rajoy …
La Audiencia Provincial de Burgos ha ratificado la prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para los tres exjugadores de la Arandina …
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto una investigación por una violación a una mujer el 28 de diciembre en Sant Andreu de Llavaneres …
La surcoreana Kia ha anunciado hoy en la feria tecnológica de Las Vegas (Nevada, EEUU) que en 2025 ofrecerá dentro de su gama 16 vehículos …
El tenista español Rafa Nadal volvió este martes a las pistas en el Kooyong Classic, un torneo de exhibición previo al Abierto de …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Deporte en los mejores gimnasios
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens