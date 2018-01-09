330 43

Synchronoss Technologies´ New Cloud, Messaging and Digital Offerings on Display at CES 2018

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)Â (the âCompanyâ or âSynchronossâ), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital products,Â willÂ beÂ offeringÂ demos of itsÂ updatedÂ lineup of solutions, including Personal Cloud, Content Transfer, Messaging Marketplace, Email, and Digital ChannelsÂ at CES 2018. These demos will take place in The Chairmanâs Salon at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas from JanuaryÂ 9Â -12, 2018.

Glenn Lurie, who joined as the Companyâs new CEOÂ in November 2017, will be on hand to discuss the biggest trends impacting the Technology-Media-Telecommunications (TMT) industry, including the importance of cloud, advanced messaging, IoT, 5G, AI, net neutrality, digital transformation, and more. Lurie, who previously served as CEO of AT&TÂ´s Mobility and Consumer Operations, has been an influential figure in the industry for nearly 30 years.

SynchronossÂ productsÂ available for demonstrations at CES 2018 include:

Cloud â The Synchronoss Personal Cloud solutions allows subscribers toÂ back up, restore, access, transfer, and share data across devices and operating systems (OS) leveraging a white-labeled cloud solution that is operating system and device agnostic.Â This solution frees the subscriber up to change their devices and OS as often as they like, while maintaining personally valuable data like pictures and videos. In addition, operators can seamlessly extract valuable data to retain and upsell subscribers, generate new revenue,Â and provide an improved overall customer experience.

Synchronoss Messaging Marketplace gives companies an advanced, multichannel messaging, commerce and ecosystem management platform. Its comprehensive set of capabilitiesÂ can help generate new revenue streams, leverage high growth Application-to-Person and Chatbot opportunities, and sustain current messaging subscriber base while competing with OTTs to stay relevant. In addition, Synchronoss will be demonstrating the Synchronoss Email platform. The Email platform deliversÂ a white label, secure, personalized experience for email, contacts, and calendars. The solution features identityÂ management, user experience customization, and a secure server offeringÂ best-in-class traffic management, anti-virus, anti-spam, and anti-malware technology. Digital â The Synchronoss Digital Channels product separates and optimizesÂ the online user experience of purchasing devices and services from complex silos offering automated back-end order processing.Â This solution provides a frictionless experience for new and existing subscribers as they manage new devices or require new services. WithÂ this online portal,Â operators can combine different services, devices, and offerings from multiple lines of business with faster time to market, with more channel productivity,Â including end-to-end channel visibility throughÂ analytics.

âThe entire ecosystem in the TMT market has shifted and grown substantially over the past several years as the positive impact of digital transformation intensifies. The players in this market are serving consumers that demand easy-to-use, value-based digital and cloud based solutions. We are delivering those next-gen TMT products that carriers, media, and technology organizations rely on in order to differentiate and successfully compete,â said Glenn Lurie, CEO of Synchronoss. âWhether working with artificial intelligence, cloud, or other digital mediums, Synchronoss products provide what our customers need: an inside look at consumer activity, enabling them to use data to improve their customersâ overall experience, while improving their return on investment.â

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging and digital products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronossâ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com

