Synchronoss Technologies´ New Cloud, Messaging and Digital Offerings on Display at CES 2018

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)Â (the âCompanyâ or âSynchronossâ), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital products,Â willÂ beÂ offeringÂ demos of itsÂ updatedÂ lineup of solutions, including Personal Cloud, Content Transfer, Messaging Marketplace, Email, and Digital ChannelsÂ at CES 2018. These demos will take place in The Chairmanâs Salon at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas from JanuaryÂ 9Â -12, 2018.
Glenn Lurie, who joined as the Companyâs new CEOÂ in November 2017, will be on hand to discuss the biggest trends impacting the Technology-Media-Telecommunications (TMT) industry, including the importance of cloud, advanced messaging, IoT, 5G, AI, net neutrality, digital transformation, and more. Lurie, who previously served as CEO of AT&TÂ´s Mobility and Consumer Operations, has been an influential figure in the industry for nearly 30 years.
SynchronossÂ productsÂ available for demonstrations at CES 2018 include:
âThe entire ecosystem in the TMT market has shifted and grown substantially over the past several years as the positive impact of digital transformation intensifies. The players in this market are serving consumers that demand easy-to-use, value-based digital and cloud based solutions. We are delivering those next-gen TMT products that carriers, media, and technology organizations rely on in order to differentiate and successfully compete,â said Glenn Lurie, CEO of Synchronoss. âWhether working with artificial intelligence, cloud, or other digital mediums, Synchronoss products provide what our customers need: an inside look at consumer activity, enabling them to use data to improve their customersâ overall experience, while improving their return on investment.â
About Synchronoss
Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging and digital products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronossâ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com
