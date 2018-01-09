Dawn Foods Names New Chief HR & Transformation Officer

- Business Wire
Dawn Food Products, Inc. today named 20-year veteran Stevens J. Sainte-Rose as the companyâs Chief HR & Transformation Officer, effective immediately. Sainte-Rose joins Dawnâs global leadership team and reports directly to Chief Executive Officers Carrie Jones-Barber and Serhat Unsal.
To support its continued growth and a focus on customersâ evolving needs, Dawn has positioned itself at the forefront of industry transformation. Sainte-Roseâs appointment will be an integral part of this transformation.
Alongside his broad responsibilities for organizational design, leadership development and the creation and stewardship of a people-centric environment, Sainte-Rose has been tasked with leadership oversight of current and future business transformation efforts to ensure Dawn maintains its industry-leading position.Â He will focus on accelerating change at Dawn, building the business capabilities to move the companyâs business priorities forward.
âThroughout ourÂ nearlyÂ 100-yearÂ history, our people have beenÂ ourÂ secretÂ ingredient to success in Dawn becoming a market leader in the bakery industry,ââÂ saidÂ Jones-Barber. âWith more than 20 years of diverse internationalÂ and business transformationÂ experience, StevensÂ is an instrumentalÂ addition to ourÂ global business andÂ executive team. His deep-seatedÂ values and leadership skills will be a tremendous resource for all of DawnÂ as we continue to transform our business and inspire bakery success every day. Serhat and I are excited to have Stevens join the Dawn team and look forward to working closely with him.â
Sainte-Rose comes to Dawn Foods from Walgreens Boots Alliance Corporation, where he served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Walgreens division. In this role, he supported Walgreensâ Retail Pharmacy business in the United States and led all aspects of HR for the 250,000-person division. Previously, Sainte-Rose spent a decade at The Coca-Cola Company across multiple global roles, his last three years as Senior VP of Coca-Cola International. He also served in HR roles at Aramark Corporation, Pier 1 Imports, Burger King and Millennium Hotels & Resorts.
âDawn FoodsÂ has a longstanding historyÂ as aÂ bakery industry leaderÂ with a passion for itsÂ business, people and customers,â said Sainte-Rose. "With a respected, industry-leading brand and the long-term vision to continue to deliver its passion for bakery across a global stage, IÂ look forward toÂ workingÂ togetherÂ with the executive team and am tremendously excited about helping build an even stronger Dawn brand for our people and customers.â
Throughout his career, Sainte-Rose has consistently demonstrated an ability to adapt and drive organizational change. As business transformation includes a strong view on people, culture and capabilities, Sainte-Rose will lead a global team across the companyâs international footprint.
About Dawn Food Products, Inc.
Bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Food Products, Inc. inspires bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with some 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 5,000 Team Members globally. Dawn Foods is a trusted advisor to its customers helping grow their customersâ business through its first, forward and fresh thinking. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.
