TA Associates Announces 2018 Global Staff Promotions

8/01/2018 - 13:50

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced promotions earned by six investment staff members in TA’s Boston, Menlo Park and London offices, effective January 1, 2018.

“It is an honor to recognize the well-deserved promotions of these talented and dedicated team members who have each played a vital role in generating significant value for our investors, portfolio companies and TA,” said Brian J. Conway, Chairman and Managing Partner at TA Associates. “We look forward to their continued contributions as we seek growth investment opportunities and work with the management teams of our portfolio companies to reach their full potential.”

Patrick Sader was promoted to Managing Director from Director. He is based in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP, focusing on investments in consumer, financial and business services companies across Europe and heading the firm’s effort in France. Mr. Sader led TA’s investments in Babilou, CIPRÉS, Hana Group, Kiwoko and Zadig & Voltaire, and was actively involved in the firm’s investment in DNCA Finance. Mr. Sader serves on the Board of Directors of Babilou, Hana Group, Kiwoko and Zadig & Voltaire, and formerly served on the Board of CIPRÉS. Prior to joining TA in 2011, Mr. Sader was a Director at Argan Capital and a Senior Associate at Terra Firma Capital Partners. He also worked in the M&A Financial Institutions Group of Merrill Lynch. Mr. Sader received a BA degree in Finance and Accounting from ESSEC Business School.

Max Cancre was promoted to Senior Vice President from Vice President. He is based in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP, focusing on investments in technology and data services companies across Europe. Mr. Cancre is a Board Observer of Interswitch and ITRS. He was also actively involved in TA’s investments in 10bis, DNCA Finance and Zadig & Voltaire. Prior to joining TA in 2010, Mr. Cancre worked in the Investment Banking Division, Structured Finance Group at Barclays Capital. He received a BA degree in Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

John W. DiCola was promoted to Senior Vice President from Vice President. He is based in TA’s Boston office, focusing on investments in technology companies in North America. Mr. DiCola serves on the Board of Directors of Radixx International and was also actively involved in TA’s investments in Insurity and TierPoint. Prior to joining TA in 2015, he was an Associate at Hellman & Friedman, LLC and an Analyst at Greenhill & Co. Mr. DiCola received a BA in Economics from Stanford University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Lovisa Lander was promoted to Senior Vice President from Vice President. She is based in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP, focusing on investments in the healthcare and education sectors across Europe, as well as cross-sector Nordic investments. Ms. Lander is a Board Observer of Biocomposites and PhysIOL, formerly served on the Board of Directors of Cath Kidston and was a Board Observer of Internationella Engelska Skolan. She was also actively involved in TA’s investments in Inspired, Kiwoko, Söderberg & Partners and Zadig & Voltaire. Prior to joining TA in 2010, Ms. Lander worked in the Investment Banking Division, Consumer Products and Retail Group at Rothschild. She received an MSc degree in Technology Management and Economics from Chalmers University of Technology.

Alex Melamud was promoted to Senior Vice President from Vice President. He is based in TA’s Menlo Park office, focusing on investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies in North America. Mr. Melamud serves on the Board of Directors of Arxan Technologies and Gamma Technologies, is a Board Observer of Maintenance Connection and Mitratech, and was also actively involved in TA’s investments in Aicent, CyOptics, DigiCert and MicroSeismic. Prior to joining TA in 2009, he worked in the Global Technology Investment Banking Group at Barclays Capital. Mr. Melamud received a BS degree, summa cum laude, in Business Administration and a BA degree, summa cum laude, in Psychology from the University of Southern California, and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Amara Suebsaeng was promoted to Senior Vice President from Vice President. She is based in TA’s Boston office, focusing on investments in business, technology-enabled, information and other services companies in North America. Ms. Suebsaeng serves on the Board of Directors of OMNIA Partners and was also actively involved in TA’s investments in Cosentry and MicroSeismic. Prior to joining TA in 2010, Ms. Suebsaeng worked in the Investment Banking Division, Global Power and Utilities Group at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Suebsaeng received a BA degree, Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude, in Economics from Princeton University and an MBA, with Distinction, from the Harvard Business School. She is an Overseer of Boston Ballet.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is one of the largest and most experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in nearly 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in growth companies. TA has raised $24 billion in capital and is investing out of current funds of $7.25 billion. The firm’s more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

