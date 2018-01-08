330 43

L&T Technology Services Launches Digital Industrial Transformation Go-To-Market Powered by Microsoft Azure

L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services provider, today announced worldwide general availability (G.A), launch and go-to-market of 3 LTTS flagship solutions that will focus on driving Digital Industrial Transformation on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The two companies will further consolidate their existing global alliance by setting up a joint Digital Industrial Transformation Applied Innovation Centre for shared enterprise customers.

The Digital Industrial Transformation Applied Innovation Centre will showcase how the Microsoft AI platform, Azure IoT, Microsoft Cognitive Services and Azure Machine Learning power LTTSâ globally proven cutting edge digital solutions in Smart Manufacturing, Smart Asset Performance Management & Smart Buildings. The proposed Applied Innovation Centre will include live Digital Industrial Use Cases from their Enterprise customers and academia partners, in addition to LTTS and Microsoft.

LTTSâ Smart Buildings solution, i-BEMS on Azure delivers Smart City, Campus and Buildings âsystem of systemsâ management, whereas LTTSâ Remote Asset Performance Management (RAPM) on Azure covers thousands of assets, improving their efficiency and utilization and LTTSâ W.A.G.E.S on Azure enables Smart Manufacturing by managing for Water, Air, Gas, Electricity & Steam Compliance for industrial enterprises.

Microsoft & LTTS (a 2017 Azure Emerging Partner awardee & Microsoft global alliance partner) have established a strong track record of winning global Fortune 500 class projects and delivering customer success stories combining LTTSâ strong Digital Industrial & Engineering heritage and Microsoftâs Cloud innovation on Azure. For instance, both companies collaborated earlier this year to develop a Smart Buildings campus in Israel for a leading technology company that will optimize customer energy consumption by up to 40 % leveraging LTTS i-BEMS, and more recently to enable country wide Remote Asset Performance Management for a global Industrial customer. Together, both companies have been co-investing, engineering and delivering a strong global business pipeline for Digital Industrial & Engineering solutions across US, Canada, UK, Western Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Japan and India.

âThe industrial landscape is witnessing disruption with digital innovation enabled by hyper-scale, secure, cloud based solutions tapping into the Microsoft AI platform, Microsoft Azure IoT, Azure Machine Learning & Microsoft Cognitive Services. LTTS is harnessing all these capabilities to drive digital disruption i.e. Digital Engineering, Smart Manufacturing, and Perceptual Engineering. Microsoft and its Azure cloud platform perfectly align to our objectives to deliver Digital Industrial & Engineering solutions & services that help our shared customers thrive in the digital age,â said Amit Chadha, President, Sales & Business Development and Whole-Time Director, L&T Technology Services.

Rimes Mortimer, General Manager of Applied Innovation, Worldwide, at Microsoft Corp. said, âOur work with L&T Technology Services and the development of their solutions based on Microsoft Azure has been driven by customer demand. Azure customers will benefit from LTTSâ expertise in Digital Industrial and Engineering Transformation, and through the integration with other Azure services, such as Microsoft Azure IoT, Microsoft Cognitive Services and Azure Machine Learning.â

To know more about the global alliance between L&T Technology Services and Microsoft please visit: http://www.lnttechservices.com/about-us/alliances/microsoft

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 48 of the worldâs top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 11,000 employees spread across 15 global delivery centers, 28 global sales offices and 38 innovation labs in India as of September 30, 2017.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LntTechservices.com.

