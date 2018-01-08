PowerVision Launches Unique PowerDolphin Water Drone at CES

- Business Wire
PowerVision Technology Group (www.powervision.me) a specialist innovator in UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles), robotics and big data technologies, has extended its water drone range to include PowerDolphin, due to debut at the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2018 in Las Vegas. Within the sleek, streamlined design, PowerDolphin is an intelligent water drone offering a number of benefits to fishermen, divers, boat owners, water sport enthusiasts, as well as emergency profession support alike.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005545/en/
Equipped with 215Â° dual-joint rotation 4K camera
PowerDolphinâs front fuselage is equipped with a unique dual-joint rotation 4K camera covering a staggering 215Â°. Shoot above the water level up to 80Â° and tilt down to shoot below water at -135Â°, so whether it is water sports or the mysterious magnificent sea scenery, you can see it all in glorious 4K.
The 4K high-definition images captured by PowerDolphin can be sent in real-time via ultra-long-range wireless 1080P image transmission to the controlling Vision+ App.
Accompanying the dual-joint rotation camera, the front lights have four adjustable brightness levels, which rotate in balance with the camera, to shoot well-illuminated, stunning photos in different types of water.
Intelligent fishing
In addition to its powerful imaging capability, PowerDolphin offers an intelligent fishing experience, combining the PowerSeeker attachment as a fish finder with ploughshare, helping in the process of finding fish, towing hooks, nesting and general fishing. The remote-controlled PowerDolphin can directly tow hooks and lure fish to the desired location at up to 1,000m, greatly extending the fishing rodâs reach and allowing you to watch and record the entire prey bite process through the 4K camera.
The PowerSeeker intelligent fish finder significantly enhances the ability of finding fish, with its real-time location and direction of fish shoals within 40m underwater, to help anglers accurately determine the best fishing spot and timing. Once the prey successfully bites, PowerDolphin will drag it back to the controllerÂ´s side, providing a completely new fishing experience, so itâs finally time to bid farewell to fishing rods.
Search and rescue support
With three different speed gears, it can swim up to 5m per second, delivering attached lifebuoys, lifejackets, towlines and other rescue equipment timely and accurately.
Acting as the First Responder to arrive at the incident scene, PowerDolphin can carry and release remotely the necessary equipment faster than lifeboats by eliminating manual preparation and hull activation; and swimming faster than lifeguards at 5m/sec largely beats the Olympic MenÂ´s 100m freestyle record of 2.17m/sec.
State-of-the-art hardware for scientific research
PowerDolphin has up to two hours of battery life, and itâs equipped with an intelligent sonar device + GPS waypoint cruise function. It can also automatically scan designated waters and draw underwater topographic maps by mounting a smart fish finder with path planning function on the Vision+ App and providing scientists with highly accurate data in a visual form, adding great value to their marine research.
Additional PowerDolphin features are a water touch switch, mobile phone control, return home function, and support for battery and SD card replacement. In addition, both waterproof glass design and automatic anti-roll technology amongst many other attributes, greatly enhances the droneâs ease of use and stability.
Wally Zheng, founder and CEO of PowerVision Technology Group said: "The PowerDolphin is a new lifestyle drone that is not only suitable for photographers, fishermen and other water sports enthusiasts but also for rescue and scientific researchers, providing adventurers with a new perspective of life."
Recommended Retail Pricing & Availability
799 EUR (749 GBP), available at the beginning of summer 2018.
For more information please visit www.powervision.me
Retailers and distributors can contact their regional representative
Chris Leigh â UK & IRL, Turkey, UAE chris.leigh@powervision.me
Marcel de Graaf â DACH, Netherlands, Italy, Spain marcel.graaf@powervision.me
Adrien Thoubert â France, Africa adrien.thoubert@powervision.me
Mika Turunen â Nordics, Russia, Poland mika.turunen@powervision.me
About PowerVision:
PowerVision Technology Group is a worldwide leader in UAV technologies, products, and services with a corporate mission to innovate the future. PowerVisionâs line-up ranges from smart drones and robots, data visualization and forecasting, virtual and augmented reality. Founded in 2009, PowerVision Technology Group comprises nearly 500 employees in China, the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, and Finland.
PowerVision Oy, based in Espoo, Finland, is PowerVision Technology Groupâs headquarter in the EMEA region. To learn more about PowerVision Oy or PowerVision Technology Group, please visit www.powervision.me.
(facebook.com/PowervisionEurope) (instagram.com/powervisioneurope).
# # #
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005545/en/
La forma del agua, Tres anuncios en las afueras, The darkest hour y Dunkerque figuran entre las películas candidatas a los premios de cine …
Nissan ha anunciado que dejará de producir sus modelos Pulsar y NV200 para pasajeros (Evalia) en su fábrica de la Zona Franca de Barcelona …
¿A que a nadie se le ocurre salir a la calle en pleno invierno, con tiempo desapacible y temperaturas gélidas, vestido con camiseta y …
El añil o índigo es el color más ampliamente usado para dar a las prendas vaqueras su característico tono azul, pero es bastante …
Zidane atraviesa un momento complicado en el Real Madrid. Acaba de cumplir dos años desde que llegó al banquillo merengue y tras 24 meses …
Los recursos de algunos mandatarios políticos para evitar preguntas comprometidas de la prensa parecen ser inagotables. Del plasma de Rajoy …
La Audiencia Provincial de Burgos ha ratificado la prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para los tres exjugadores de la Arandina …
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto una investigación por una violación a una mujer el 28 de diciembre en Sant Andreu de Llavaneres …
La surcoreana Kia ha anunciado hoy en la feria tecnológica de Las Vegas (Nevada, EEUU) que en 2025 ofrecerá dentro de su gama 16 vehículos …
El tenista español Rafa Nadal volvió este martes a las pistas en el Kooyong Classic, un torneo de exhibición previo al Abierto de …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Deporte en los mejores gimnasios
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens