PowerVision Launches Unique PowerDolphin Water Drone at CES

8/01/2018 - 11:20

PowerVision Technology Group (www.powervision.me) a specialist innovator in UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles), robotics and big data technologies, has extended its water drone range to include PowerDolphin, due to debut at the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2018 in Las Vegas. Within the sleek, streamlined design, PowerDolphin is an intelligent water drone offering a number of benefits to fishermen, divers, boat owners, water sport enthusiasts, as well as emergency profession support alike.

Equipped with 215Â° dual-joint rotation 4K camera

PowerDolphinâs front fuselage is equipped with a unique dual-joint rotation 4K camera covering a staggering 215Â°. Shoot above the water level up to 80Â° and tilt down to shoot below water at -135Â°, so whether it is water sports or the mysterious magnificent sea scenery, you can see it all in glorious 4K.

The 4K high-definition images captured by PowerDolphin can be sent in real-time via ultra-long-range wireless 1080P image transmission to the controlling Vision+ App.

Accompanying the dual-joint rotation camera, the front lights have four adjustable brightness levels, which rotate in balance with the camera, to shoot well-illuminated, stunning photos in different types of water.

Intelligent fishing

In addition to its powerful imaging capability, PowerDolphin offers an intelligent fishing experience, combining the PowerSeeker attachment as a fish finder with ploughshare, helping in the process of finding fish, towing hooks, nesting and general fishing. The remote-controlled PowerDolphin can directly tow hooks and lure fish to the desired location at up to 1,000m, greatly extending the fishing rodâs reach and allowing you to watch and record the entire prey bite process through the 4K camera.

The PowerSeeker intelligent fish finder significantly enhances the ability of finding fish, with its real-time location and direction of fish shoals within 40m underwater, to help anglers accurately determine the best fishing spot and timing. Once the prey successfully bites, PowerDolphin will drag it back to the controllerÂ´s side, providing a completely new fishing experience, so itâs finally time to bid farewell to fishing rods.

Search and rescue support

With three different speed gears, it can swim up to 5m per second, delivering attached lifebuoys, lifejackets, towlines and other rescue equipment timely and accurately.

Acting as the First Responder to arrive at the incident scene, PowerDolphin can carry and release remotely the necessary equipment faster than lifeboats by eliminating manual preparation and hull activation; and swimming faster than lifeguards at 5m/sec largely beats the Olympic MenÂ´s 100m freestyle record of 2.17m/sec.

State-of-the-art hardware for scientific research

PowerDolphin has up to two hours of battery life, and itâs equipped with an intelligent sonar device + GPS waypoint cruise function. It can also automatically scan designated waters and draw underwater topographic maps by mounting a smart fish finder with path planning function on the Vision+ App and providing scientists with highly accurate data in a visual form, adding great value to their marine research.

Additional PowerDolphin features are a water touch switch, mobile phone control, return home function, and support for battery and SD card replacement. In addition, both waterproof glass design and automatic anti-roll technology amongst many other attributes, greatly enhances the droneâs ease of use and stability.

Wally Zheng, founder and CEO of PowerVision Technology Group said: "The PowerDolphin is a new lifestyle drone that is not only suitable for photographers, fishermen and other water sports enthusiasts but also for rescue and scientific researchers, providing adventurers with a new perspective of life."

Recommended Retail Pricing & Availability

799 EUR (749 GBP), available at the beginning of summer 2018.

For more information please visit www.powervision.me

About PowerVision:

PowerVision Technology Group is a worldwide leader in UAV technologies, products, and services with a corporate mission to innovate the future. PowerVisionâs line-up ranges from smart drones and robots, data visualization and forecasting, virtual and augmented reality. Founded in 2009, PowerVision Technology Group comprises nearly 500 employees in China, the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, and Finland.

PowerVision Oy, based in Espoo, Finland, is PowerVision Technology Groupâs headquarter in the EMEA region. To learn more about PowerVision Oy or PowerVision Technology Group, please visit www.powervision.me.

