CES 2018 Announces New Session Focusing on AI

8/01/2018 - 11:10

- Business Wire

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) â owner and producer of CESÂ® - today announced a new CES 2018 SuperSession featuring IBM executives Bridget Karlin, Chief Technology Officer & Vice President, GTS Technology, Innovation & Automation, Donna N. Dillenberger, IBM Fellow, Enterprise Solutions, and Beth Smith, General Manager, IBM Watson.

The session â Turning AI into New Ways of Doing Business on Jan. 10, 2-3 PM, Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N257 â will discuss how professionals are putting the technology to work to better serve customers through increased engagement and accelerated research and the future of AI.

âAI has the power to change the world, and companies such as IBM are using the CES platform to share their latest breakthroughs and insights,â said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CTA. âI am proud and excited to add these leaders to our long list of exemplary speakers using the CES stage to share their vision. This panel will provide great insights into how companies across all industries around the world are putting IBM Watson to work, managing workflows, data sets and insights all through AI.â

CES 2018 will feature a new Marketplace and conference track on the future of AI, a key ingredient technology over the next decade that is being folded into consumer tech applications across all industries including automotive, health, home, robotics and agriculture. And CES 2018 will showcase AI innovations with an increased focus on user value and that has the power to improve the world.

âWe are in an extraordinary time, where companies in all industries must reinvent themselves around data,â said Karlin. âHarnessing that data with AI creates a new partnership between humans and technology. At IBM, we believe the pairing of human and machine is bringing the greatest value to enterprises.â

CES 2018 is the global stage for innovation and will run from Jan. 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

Take a look at three new areas at CES 2018. High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com. See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies in the CES photo gallery.

Produced by the Consumer Technology Association, Inside CES 2018 â Trends and Takeaways provides a complete overview of the entirety of CES, including exclusive CTA research and trend analysis not available anywhere else. Ensure you understand the most important trends impacting the tech industry in the year ahead. Learn more andorder your copy today.

