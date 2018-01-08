330 43

ZOLL Propaq M Selected by U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army as Their Deployable Vital Signs Monitor

ZOLLÂ® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today the receipt of a sole source contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to supply PropaqÂ® M deployable vital signs monitors to the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army.

The Propaq M, selected as the joint âProduct of Choice,â is an advanced vital signs transport monitor, with capabilities far beyond the Propaq Encore 206, which has been the tried and trusted vital signs monitor serving the U.S. military over the last 25 years.

The Propaq M was designed specifically for the rigors of military operations in the most austere environments. The Propaq M can be equipped with an integrated defibrillator and pacer for critical lifesaving mission readiness. This configuration, known as the Propaq MD, eliminates the need to carry a separate monitor and defibrillator to improve operational efficiencies. During the competitive evaluation period, military subject matter experts stressed the importance of printing the 12 Lead ECG report and related patient data directly from the vital signs monitor. The Propaq M is the only airworthy vital signs monitor that is available with an integrated printer, thereby allowing the services to reduce size, weight and cube by eliminating the need to carry a separate standalone printer.

âWe are very pleased to see the continued commitment to the ZOLL Propaq platform,â said A. Ernest Whiton, President of ZOLLâs global Resuscitation division. âThis recent award demonstrates the DoDâs confidence in ZOLLâs monitoring and monitoring/defibrillation technology that is currently deployed throughout the services today.â

The Propaq M now joins several other ZOLL airworthy products selected by the services as their standard critical care transport medical device, further enhancing Defense Healthcareâs goal for interoperability throughout all roles of care in the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Army from Medevac to strategic critical care airlift missions worldwide.

The Propaq M is equipped with the complete advanced MasimoÂ® rainbowÂ® SETÂ® technology, including total hemoglobin (SpHbÂ®) and pleth variability index (PVIÂ®) along with advanced physiologic monitoring with three integrated invasive blood pressure channels. The Propaq M offers robust data communication and remote viewing capabilities. This remote viewing capability, currently installed on the USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy, has been instrumental in recent humanitarian missions to the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia Pacific regions of the world.

The Propaq M now joins several other ZOLL airworthy products selected by the services as their standard critical care transport medical devices including:

The Propaq MD ultra-lightweight, airworthy monitor/defibrillator that provides advanced monitoring capabilities, including full MasimoÂ® RainbowÂ® SET technology and data transmission capabilities

The EMV+ Â® 731 Series portable transport ventilator designed specifically for the U.S. military

731 Series portable transport ventilator designed specifically for the U.S. military The 330 Aspirator, the next generation in âsmartâ airworthy aspirators

The SMEEDâ¢ critical care platform designed to secure ZOLL monitors, monitor defibrillators, ventilators, and aspirators to standard NATO litters.

About ZOLL Medical Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and monitoring, circulation and CPR feedback, data management, therapeutic temperature management, and ventilation, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, and lay rescuers treat victims needing resuscitation and acute critical care. For more information, visitÂ www.zoll.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group is a diversified group of companies led by holding company Asahi Kasei Corp., with operations in the material, homes, and health care business sectors. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. With more than 30,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/.

Â©2018 ZOLL Medical Corporation. All rights reserved. EMV+, SMEED, and ZOLL are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZOLL Medical Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Asahi Kasei is a registered trademark of Asahi Kasei Corporation. Propaq is a registered trademark of Welch Allyn. Masimo, PVI, rainbow, SET, and SpHb are trademarks or registered trademarks of Masimo Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

