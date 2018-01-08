ZOLL Propaq M Selected by U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army as Their Deployable Vital Signs Monitor

- Business Wire
ZOLLÂ® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today the receipt of a sole source contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to supply PropaqÂ® M deployable vital signs monitors to the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army.
The Propaq M, selected as the joint âProduct of Choice,â is an advanced vital signs transport monitor, with capabilities far beyond the Propaq Encore 206, which has been the tried and trusted vital signs monitor serving the U.S. military over the last 25 years.
The Propaq M was designed specifically for the rigors of military operations in the most austere environments. The Propaq M can be equipped with an integrated defibrillator and pacer for critical lifesaving mission readiness. This configuration, known as the Propaq MD, eliminates the need to carry a separate monitor and defibrillator to improve operational efficiencies. During the competitive evaluation period, military subject matter experts stressed the importance of printing the 12 Lead ECG report and related patient data directly from the vital signs monitor. The Propaq M is the only airworthy vital signs monitor that is available with an integrated printer, thereby allowing the services to reduce size, weight and cube by eliminating the need to carry a separate standalone printer.
âWe are very pleased to see the continued commitment to the ZOLL Propaq platform,â said A. Ernest Whiton, President of ZOLLâs global Resuscitation division. âThis recent award demonstrates the DoDâs confidence in ZOLLâs monitoring and monitoring/defibrillation technology that is currently deployed throughout the services today.â
The Propaq M now joins several other ZOLL airworthy products selected by the services as their standard critical care transport medical device, further enhancing Defense Healthcareâs goal for interoperability throughout all roles of care in the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Army from Medevac to strategic critical care airlift missions worldwide.
The Propaq M is equipped with the complete advanced MasimoÂ® rainbowÂ® SETÂ® technology, including total hemoglobin (SpHbÂ®) and pleth variability index (PVIÂ®) along with advanced physiologic monitoring with three integrated invasive blood pressure channels. The Propaq M offers robust data communication and remote viewing capabilities. This remote viewing capability, currently installed on the USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy, has been instrumental in recent humanitarian missions to the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia Pacific regions of the world.
The Propaq M now joins several other ZOLL airworthy products selected by the services as their standard critical care transport medical devices including:
ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and monitoring, circulation and CPR feedback, data management, therapeutic temperature management, and ventilation, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, and lay rescuers treat victims needing resuscitation and acute critical care. For more information, visitÂ www.zoll.com.
About Asahi Kasei
The Asahi Kasei Group is a diversified group of companies led by holding company Asahi Kasei Corp., with operations in the material, homes, and health care business sectors. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. With more than 30,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/.
