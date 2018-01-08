Welspun Introduces Wel-Trak? a Revolutionary, Patented, End-to-End Traceability Solution

- Business Wire
Welspun India, one of the largest Home Textile manufacturers in the world, has introduced a patented, end-to-end traceability process called Wel-Trakâ¢. This revolutionary and industry-defining process ensures that customers and consumers can trace the provenance of the cotton raw materials throughout the supply chain from farm to the retail shelf.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005384/en/
The Cotton Integrity Network (Graphic: Business Wire)
Wel-Trakâ¢Â delivers end-to-end traceability by deploying:
Dipali Goenka, CEO & Joint Managing Director, Welspun India Ltd., said, âAll our customers across the globe are very excited about Wel-Trakâ¢, as it is unique in the textile industry. Having a mechanism in place that will enable them to track the source of the final product right back to the specific farm it comes from, definitely adds value and transparency to the whole process.â
The proprietary process allows traceability of any product back to its fibreÂ source,Â through a state-of-the-art solution, thereby providing transparency and real timeÂ information. Furthermore, Welspun is delighted to announce a partnership with Oritain Global limited, a world leader in the use of scientific traceability to determine provenance of food, beverages, pharmaceutical and now extended to cotton fiber. This partnership provides independent validation of Welspunâs supply chain by using a method of chemical fingerprinting to identify the origin of the cotton fibre used for its home textile products. This exclusive tie-up with Oritainâs traceability technology supplements Wel-Trakâ¢ and demonstrates Welspunâs commitment to full transparency and traceability of its home textile products throughout the supply chain.
Based on its analysis, Oritain has created a database of unique âchemical fingerprintsâ for special cotton growing areas such as Egyptian, US Supima and Australian cotton. This will be extended to include Organic and American Upland cottons. This database enables Oritain to verify a sample against its stated origin. Using this method, Welspun can conduct tests at various stages of its manufacturing process and verify theÂ origin of cotton at each stage to ensure the authenticity of its final products.
About Welspun India (www.welspunindia.com)
Welspun India Ltd, part of US$ 2.3 billion Welspun Group, is one of the worldâs largest home textile manufacturers. With a distribution network in more than 50 countries and world class manufacturing facilities, it is the largest exporter of home textile products from India. Welspun is supplier to 17 of Top 30 global retailers.
DISCLAIMER:
The information in this release has been included in good faith and is for general purposes only. It should not be relied upon for any specific purpose and no representation or warranty is given as regards to its accuracy or completeness. No information in this release shall constitute an invitation to invest in Welspun India Ltd. or any of its affiliates. Neither Welspun India Ltd., nor their or their affiliatesÂ´ officers, employees or agents shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense arising out of any action taken on the basis of this release, including, without limitation, any loss of profit, indirect, incidental or consequential.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005384/en/
La forma del agua, Tres anuncios en las afueras, The darkest hour y Dunkerque figuran entre las películas candidatas a los premios de cine …
Nissan ha anunciado que dejará de producir sus modelos Pulsar y NV200 para pasajeros (Evalia) en su fábrica de la Zona Franca de Barcelona …
¿A que a nadie se le ocurre salir a la calle en pleno invierno, con tiempo desapacible y temperaturas gélidas, vestido con camiseta y …
El añil o índigo es el color más ampliamente usado para dar a las prendas vaqueras su característico tono azul, pero es bastante …
Zidane atraviesa un momento complicado en el Real Madrid. Acaba de cumplir dos años desde que llegó al banquillo merengue y tras 24 meses …
Los recursos de algunos mandatarios políticos para evitar preguntas comprometidas de la prensa parecen ser inagotables. Del plasma de Rajoy …
La Audiencia Provincial de Burgos ha ratificado la prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para los tres exjugadores de la Arandina …
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto una investigación por una violación a una mujer el 28 de diciembre en Sant Andreu de Llavaneres …
La surcoreana Kia ha anunciado hoy en la feria tecnológica de Las Vegas (Nevada, EEUU) que en 2025 ofrecerá dentro de su gama 16 vehículos …
El tenista español Rafa Nadal volvió este martes a las pistas en el Kooyong Classic, un torneo de exhibición previo al Abierto de …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Deporte en los mejores gimnasios
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens