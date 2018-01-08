330 43

GE, Roche Enter Partnership to Develop Integrated Digital Diagnostics Platform to Improve Oncology and Critical Care Treatment

8/01/2018 - 10:50

- Business Wire

GE Healthcare has entered into a strategic, long-term partnership with Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) to jointly develop and co-market digital clinical decision support solutions. The partnership will initially focus on products that accelerate and improve individualized treatment options for cancer and critical care patients.

The two companies aim to develop an industry-first digital platform, using advanced analytics to provide workflow solutions and apps that support clinical decisions. This will allow the seamless integration and analysis of in-vivo and in-vitro data, patient records, medical best practice, real time monitoring and the latest research outcomes. Clinicians will then have the comprehensive decision support for providing the right treatment and quality of care for their patients.

For example, oncology care teams with multiple specialists will have a comprehensive data dashboard to review, collaborate and align on treatment decisions for cancer patients at each stage of their disease. In the critical care setting, data from a patientâs hospital monitoring equipment will be integrated with their biomarker, tissue pathology, genomic and sequencing data, helping physicians to identify, or even predict severe complications before they strike.

GE Healthcare is a worldwide leader in medical imaging equipment, while Roche Diagnostics is the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics.

âThis is the first time that two major players in healthcare have combined advanced analytics with in-vivo and in-vitro diagnostics to this degree. We believe this alliance will help accelerate the delivery of data-driven precision health for customers, patients and the healthcare industry,â said Kieran Murphy, President & CEO of GE Healthcare.

âThis unique partnership will deliver innovative solutions and insights in clinical decision-making. Our goal is to support clinicians and other relevant stakeholders for the benefit of patients by providing the right decision support at the right time and through comprehensive digital offerings,â said Roland Diggelmann, CEO Roche Diagnostics.

About GE Healthcare:

Harnessing data and analytics across hardware, software and biotech, GE Healthcare is the $18 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging equipment, with a track record of more than 100 years in the industry and more than 50,000 employees across 100 countries, we transform healthcare by delivering better outcomes for providers and patients. Visit us at www.gehealthcare.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and The Pulse for latest news

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve peopleâs lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare â a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2016 employed more than 94,000 people worldwide. In 2016, Roche invested CHF 9.9 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 50.6 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

