Turk Telekom and P.I. Works Recognized for Excellence at Global Telecom Awards with C-SON Powered Managed Services

5/01/2018 - 14:00

Now in its 5th year, the 2017 Global Telecoms Awards were hosted in London on November 2, 2017 with the attendance of industryâs most influential companies. In this prominent event P.I. Works and Turk Telekom won the âHonorable Mention Awardâ in the âManaged Services Innovation of the Yearâ category with the revolutionary âCentralized SON Powered Managed Servicesâ project. The project scope includes the planning, management and optimization of the radio and transmission access networks.

Turk Telekom CTO Cengiz Dogan said âTurk Telekom has set itself the mission of offering the high quality and economic services to its customers through integrated communication solutions. P.I. Worksâ Centralized SON Powered Managed Services has been a key driver of operational efficiency, leading to superior subscriber experience through automated network operations. This is a significant achievement that we are all proud of.â

P.I. Works CEOÂ BaÅar AkpÄ±nar said âAs opposed to traditional managed services, P.I. Works leverages its uSON platform, which provides fully-automated centralized SON functionality as a single, integrated solution for mobile network planning, management and optimization. Our expert engineers along with our product help Turk Telekom manage its multi-vendor and multi-technology network in a more intelligent way. The award is well received and appreciated as an accomplishment of our quality work, and it motivates our teams to work towards higher standards.â

