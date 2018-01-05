330 43

Calvin Klein, Inc. Announces the Latest Calvin Klein Jeans Global Advertising Campaign

Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], today announced its new CALVIN KLEIN JEANS global multi-media advertising campaign. The campaign represents the latest iteration of the evolution in the CALVIN KLEIN brandâs globally recognized #MYCALVINS call to action: Our Family. #MYCALVINS.

Calvin Klein Jeans New #MYCALVINS Global Ad Campaign Features Model Siblings Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber

Shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre, the latest chapter of this new campaign features model siblings Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber. The cast is featured wearing core styles of CALVIN KLEIN JEANS that are available in stores and online now.

The evolved #MYCALVINS concept has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt. This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families - both born and made - to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us.

This launch marks the latest moment of the new Our Family. #MYCALVINS campaign rollout, with a series of campaign launches that kicked off in November 2017 with Solange, Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness, as well as A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ant, A$AP Lou, and A$AP J. Scott of A$AP Mob. The campaign will run through the Spring 2018 season, and the talent featured will represent the bridging of several generations stylistically, musically and culturally. They will bring their stories to life as âOur Familyâ with family and community at the epicenter of the conversation.

The Our Family. #MYCALVINS campaign embraces a digital first, socially powered mindset in communicating the evolution of the globally successful #MYCALVINS campaign originally launched in 2014. The #MYCALVINS campaign leverages influencersâ and existing consumer behavior to express themselves, and maximizes the cultural âselfieâ and viral image-sharing phenomenon. With dedicated digital support in 12 countries and high impact outdoor in several key markets, the Our Family. #MYCALVINS initiative will be communicated to a global audience.

About Calvin Klein

CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through our clean aesthetic and innovative designs. Global retail sales of CALVIN KLEIN brand products exceeded $8 billion in 2016 and were distributed in over 110 countries. CALVIN KLEIN employs over 10,000 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.

About PVH Corp.

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world.Â We haveÂ over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues.Â We ownÂ the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warnerâsand Olga brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*TheÂ SpeedoÂ brand is licensed forÂ North AmericaÂ and theÂ CaribbeanÂ in perpetuity fromÂ Speedo International Limited.

