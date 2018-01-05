Pierre Fabre Enters Worldwide Licensing Agreement with Boston Pharmaceuticals for a Selective Potassium Channel Blocker for Atrial Fibrillation

- Business Wire
Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals (Pierre Fabre) and Boston Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Boston Pharmaceuticals) today announced they have entered into a worldwide licensing agreement for Pierre Fabreâs selective potassium channel blocker, F17727.
F17727 is a small molecule in late preclinical development for the potential treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). Under the terms of the agreement, Pierre Fabre grants Boston Pharmaceuticals worldwide exclusive rights for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of F17727. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
âWhile our R&D and commercial focus has shifted away from cardiology, we are committed to ensuring that promising compounds are advanced through strategic partnerships to the benefit of patients,â said FrÃ©dÃ©ric Duchesne, President & CEO, Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals. âBoston Pharmaceuticalsâ R&D excellence, collaborative approach and dedication to patients aligns well with our mission and we are pleased to enter this agreement with them for F17727.â
âThis agreement, with such a patient-driven and innovative partner as Pierre Fabre, marks a further significant step in our plan to assemble a diverse portfolio of clinical candidates across a broad range of mechanisms and therapeutic targets. F17727 represents the seventh addition to our rapidly advancing pipeline and our first candidate that addresses cardiovascular disease,â said Robert Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of Boston Pharmaceuticals. âWe believe F17727 works through a potentially differentiated, highly selective mechanism with the potential to treat atrial fibrillation and look forward to advancing this candidate to further evaluate its potential.â
