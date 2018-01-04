DMM.com to Establish DMM Mining Labo, a Research and Development Specialty Lab for Cryptocurrency Mining

- Business Wire
On January 4, DMM.com Inc. announces its official founding of DMM Mining Labo, which manages research and development of cryptocurrency mining machines.
DMM.com Inc. provides various contents and services through its web-based platform. (Headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. President and CEO: Takanori Katagiri, http://www.dmm.com/ Hereafter referred to as âDMMâ.)
Overview of DMM Mining Labo
As one of Japanâs largest cryptocurrency mining companies, to maximize its effectiveness in optimizing profits, DMM established its own permanent mining research and development center, DMM Mining Labo.
At DMM Mining Labo, in pursuing the highest possible hash power, its core team of mining machine experts and professionals go through cycles of experimentations and iterations, enhancing the set-up and tuning of our specialty machines.
Purpose of DMM Mining Labo
DMM Mining Labo conducts ongoing research on a wide spectrum of mining machine types, testing methodologies for achieving optimum balance between their hash power and electricity consumption.
In the foreseeable future, the goal of DMM Mining Labo is to achieve the highest per unit hash power for our machines. Realizing this goal will enable DMM to optimize its common interests with investors and potential customers for the cloud mining services, which DMM will be offering. In the long-term future, DMM is examining options for manufacturing of their original mining machines, expanding operations beyond use of ready-made units.
Partnerships for Development of Original Mining Machines
DMM Mining Labo is committed to leading as an innovator and leader at the forefront of the cryptocurrency mining industry.

