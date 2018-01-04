Ghana Government Launches Instant Electronic ID Issuance with Entrust Datacard

- Business Wire
Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced its technology will be used by the government of Ghana â through a partnership with Identity Management Systems (IMS), a subsidiary of Margins Group â to instantly issue national identity cards to Ghanaian citizens.
In line with the directive from the Government of Ghana to roll out the National Identification System (NIS), the National Identification Authority (NIA) will be responsible for ID card registration and instant issuance across Ghana. The new âGhanaCardâ meets all international requirements for identity documents, such as chip-embedded technology and biometric capabilities. This is the first nationwide instant issuance of eIDs in West Africa and the system will be deployed to 16 million citizens beginning in January 2018.
âIdentity Management Systems designed a custom solution that fits Ghanaâs economic and social needs, utilizing Entrust Datacardâ¢ printers,â said Xavier Coemelck, regional vice president for Entrust Datacard EMEA. âEntrust Datacard technologies will enable the government of Ghana to improve service to its citizens and help ensure secure access to rights and services. This project demonstrates our ability to customize our solutions to fit all customer requirements.â
Using Entrust Datacard instant issuance technology, Identity Management Systems will support the National Identification Authority to facilitate mass registration of citizens throughout the country, promoting shorter travel and wait times for the new ID cards. Because the national ID cards are instantly issued, the government of Ghana will no longer have to manage the high quantity of personalized cards that are never picked up by citizens. The solution increases personalization and convenience in a government-to-citizen interaction.
âWe are proud to introduce the first instant identity issuance in the region which improves the NIS experience for citizens and ensures social inclusion,â said Professor Ken Attafuah, Executive Secretary of NIA. âWe are also grateful to our subcontractors who have helped us launch and facilitate the National Identification System.â
Identity Management Systems Ltd is the prime contractor for Ghana National ID project. With Entrust Datacard, the other subcontractors for the project include Intelligent Card Production Systems (ICPS), X-Infotech, Dermalog, Cryptovision, Smart Packaging Solutions (SPS), NXP Semiconductors and IDFG.
For more information on Entrust Datacard ID card printers, visit https://www.entrustdatacard.com/products/categories/id-card-printers.
About Entrust Datacard Corporation
Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences â whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005084/en/
