HeartSciences, a Fierce Innovation Award Finalist, Will Present at BioTech Showcase Events in San Francisco on January 9 and 10, 2018

4/01/2018 - 11:20

HeartSciences, a medical device company recently selected as a finalist for the Fierce Innovation Awards in the Digital Health Solution category, will be presenting in San Francisco at the BioTech Showcase. HeartSciences has two scheduled presentations: (1) Tuesday, January 9 at the BioTech Showcase at 2:45pm at the Hilton Hotel, Union Square and (2) Wednesday, January 10 at the Digital Medicine and Technology Showcase at 10:00am, at the Parc 55 Hotel.

HeartSciences is advancing the field of electrocardiology in combining the latest research and understanding of heart disease with the patented use of wavelet mathematics and artificial intelligence to develop medical devices for the early detection of heart disease. Its MyoVista hsECG (high sensitivity ECG), is designed to significantly improve the sensitivity of a diagnostic electrocardiology device in detecting ischemic and structural heart disease at an early stage. Through the patented use of Continuous Wavelet Transform digital signal processing it measures the heartâs energy during its cardiac cycle. Recent clinical trials demonstrate MyoVistaâs ability to detect cardiac dysfunction in the diastolic phase, which is known as Diastolic Dysfunction. The MyoVista hsECG, includes all the conventional information of a full featured 12-lead resting ECG plus new energy related informatics assisting in the early detection of heart disease.

HeartSciences was selected as a Fierce Innovation Award Finalist in December 2017 for its innovative, MyoVistaÂ® hsECGâ¢ (high sensitivity ECG) device. Finalists were selected from a highly competitive list of innovators by a distinguished panel of judges. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: Competitive Advantage, Financial Impact/Value, Market Need, and Overall Innovation. Applicants with the top 3 scores in each category were selected as finalists. Life Sciences Edition 2017, is an awards program from the well-known e-publisher of FierceBiotech and FiercePharma.

AboutÂ HeartSciences

HeartSciences is advancing the field of electrocardiology in combining the latest research and understanding of heart disease with the patented use of wavelet mathematics and artificial intelligence to develop medical devices for the early detection of heart disease. HeartSciences is bridging todayâs âdiagnostic gapâ in cardiac care by developing new low-cost effective solutions that assist in identifying at-risk patients.

HeartSciencesâ MyoVistaÂ® hsECGâ¢ Cardiac Testing Device is a new 12-lead resting electrocardiograph utilizing continuous wavelet transform (CWT) based signal processing. Its patented signal processing method measures myocardial energy during the cardiac cycle. Proprietary informatics focus on abnormalities related to cardiac energy levels in addition to providing traditional ECG information.

In addition to the proprietary informatics, MyoVista hsECG also features the capabilities of a full featured 12-lead resting ECG including analysis using the Glasgow Algorithm, one of the worldâs most respected interpretive algorithms.

HeartSciences (formerly known as Heart Test Laboratories) is a privately-held U.S. corporation based in Southlake, Texas.

For more information visit www.heartsciences.com.

